SupplyHouse Launches Foundation to Expand Skilled Trades Access and Community Impact

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SupplyHouse

Apr 22, 2026, 10:05 ET

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse today announced the official launch of the SupplyHouse Foundation, a new initiative dedicated to strengthening communities and supporting the future of the skilled trades. The Foundation will focus on increasing access to education, resources and opportunities for individuals pursuing careers in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work.

The SupplyHouse Foundation will serve as a centralized hub for the company's philanthropic efforts, bringing together community partnerships, scholarships, and workforce development initiatives under one unified vision.

"Our customers and the trades community are at the heart of everything we do," said Kaylin Staub, President of the SupplyHouse Foundation and Chief Marketing Officer at SupplyHouse an online distributor offering more than 280,000 supplies for the plumbing, HVAC and electrical trades. "The launch of the SupplyHouse Foundation is a meaningful step in deepening our commitment to giving back, supporting the people and communities that keep our industry moving forward."

The Foundation's initial priorities include:

  • Expanding access to skilled trades education and training through SupplyHouse's Track to the Trades scholarship
  • Supporting nonprofit organizations that strengthen local trade communities and infrastructure
  • Creating pathways for the next generation of trades professionals

To support engagement, SupplyHouse has launched a dedicated Foundation email ([email protected]) and a landing page outlining its mission and initiatives (https://www.supplyhouse.com/supplyhouse-foundation).

Staub added, "This Foundation represents a long-term investment in building a stronger future for the trades."

About SupplyHouse
SupplyHouse is a leading e-commerce distributor of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, committed to delivering exceptional service, fast shipping, and a seamless customer experience. Through the SupplyHouse Foundation, the company is expanding its mission to support and uplift the trades community nationwide.

SOURCE SupplyHouse

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