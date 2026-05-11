SupplyHouse Names First General Counsel to Support Next Phase of Growth and Scale

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse, a leading e-commerce distributor serving professional tradespeople, today announced the appointment of Andrew Chinsky as general counsel. In this role, Chinsky will lead the company's legal, compliance, and governance functions, supporting continued growth and increasing operational scale.

"Andrew's experience and approach make him a strong addition to our leadership team." Post this Andrew Chinsky - General Counsel at SupplyHouse.

Chinsky brings a strong blend of corporate governance, litigation, and executive advisory experience, with a proven ability to partner closely with leadership to enable business growth while managing risk. He has extensive experience practicing with two global law firms and most recently served as in-house counsel for North American retailer Aaron's. His background in applying legal frameworks across functions and teams to support a multifaceted business aligns with SupplyHouse's evolving operational complexity and growth trajectory.

"Andrew's experience and approach make him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Josh Meyerowitz, founder and chief executive officer of SupplyHouse. "He brings a thoughtful, practical mindset and knows how to build the right legal foundation for a fast-moving business while staying aligned with where we're headed."

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for SupplyHouse, as the company continues to expand its partnerships, operations, and brand initiatives. This growth has created a need for dedicated in-house legal leadership and an opportunity to more proactively embed legal strategy into business decision-making.

A graduate of Harvard Law School and the University of Michigan's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Chinsky will establish a centralized legal and compliance function at SupplyHouse, enabling faster and more confident decision-making across teams. His leadership will strengthen governance, risk management, and partner relationships while building the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth.

"The company is at an important inflection point, and I'm excited to join at this stage of growth," said Chinsky. "I look forward to building a scalable legal and compliance function that supports the business as it expands, strengthens governance and risk management practices, and enables teams to move quickly and confidently."

About SupplyHouse

SupplyHouse is a leading e-commerce distributor of plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, dedicated to supporting the trades with fast shipping, expert service, and a seamless customer experience. Through initiatives such as the SupplyHouse Foundation, the company is also investing in the future of the trades workforce.

SOURCE SupplyHouse