SupplyHouse Launches Third Annual Track to the Trades Scholarship Program, Grows Scholarships to $75K

30 scholarships of $2,500 each available to students pursuing careers in the skilled trades - applications open July 10

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse, a leading online distributor of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical supplies, has announced the launch of its annual Track to the Trades Scholarship program. Now in its third year, the program has expanded to a $75,000 scholarship pool, offering 30 awards of $2,500 each to students and early-career professionals pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

Applications open July 10, 2026, through the Foundation's scholarship partner Bold.org, with a deadline of November 10, 2026. The program is open to trade school students, high school seniors pursuing the trades, and apprentices and early-career tradespeople nationwide.

The scholarship is funded by SupplyHouse and administered through the SupplyHouse Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm launched in 2026 to create access and opportunity for the next generation of tradespeople — the professionals who keep homes, businesses, and communities running.

"SupplyHouse was built by and for the trades. The Foundation is how we put that commitment into action and Track to the Trades is the clearest expression of it. Financial barriers should never be what stops someone from pursuing a trades career, and we're proud to grow this program in Year 3 to reach even more students." says Kaylin, Foundation President and SupplyHouse CMO.

Introduced in 2024, Track to the Trades has grown into a recognized annual program within SupplyHouse's broader philanthropic strategy. Scholarship funds are designed to offset real costs that create barriers for trades students — including tuition, tools, certifications, and training. Recipients are selected through Bold.org's platform based on their commitment to a trades career and demonstrated need.

The program's expansion reflects both the success of its first two years and SupplyHouse's belief that the skilled trades industry deserves sustained, meaningful investment. With demand for qualified tradespeople continuing to outpace supply, the company sees education funding as a direct contribution to the long-term health of an industry it has served for over two decades.

SCHOLARSHIP DETAILS

Program: Track to the Trades Scholarship - Year 3, presented by the SupplyHouse Foundation

Total Pool: $75,000

Awards: 30 scholarships at $2,500 each

Eligibility: Trade school students, high school seniors pursuing the trades, apprentices, and early-career tradespeople

Application Opens: July 10, 2026

Application Deadline: November 10, 2026

Apply at: https://bold.org/scholarships/track-to-the-trades/

ABOUT SUPPLYHOUSE

SupplyHouse is a leading online distributor of HVAC, plumbing, heating, and electrical supplies, serving trade professionals and homeowners across the United States. Founded on the belief that the trades deserve a better way to source the products they rely on, SupplyHouse has spent over two decades building a business that puts the trades first. Learn more at supplyhouse.com

ABOUT THE SUPPLYHOUSE FOUNDATION

The SupplyHouse Foundation is the philanthropic arm of SupplyHouse, established in 2026 to formalize the company's commitment to giving back to the industry it serves. The Foundation's mission is to champion the future of the trades through education funding, community investment, and workforce development initiatives. Programs include the Track to the Trades Scholarship and Give Back Day charitable giving activations. Learn more at https://www.supplyhouse.com/supplyhouse-foundation.

SupplyHouse reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the scholarship program at any time. Void where prohibited. Subject to applicable federal, state, and local laws.

SOURCE SupplyHouse