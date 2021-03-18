SupplyHouse.com Donates Supplies to New Jersey Plumbing Business to Aid Texas Relief Effort

Mitchell's Plumbing & Heating, run by Andrew Mitchell and apprentice/brother-in-law, Isaiah Pinnock, made the journey South after hearing firsthand how devastating the aftermath of the storm was from a family member living in Houston. Upon learning of the plumbing company's generosity, SupplyHouse.com was eager to offer its support. Donating a range of supplies, from tool kits to clamps and everything in between, this donation is just one of many that the New Jersey-based plumbing and heating company has received and will put to immediate use to help restore some of the most ravaged areas of Texas.

"It was amazing to see members in the heating and plumbing community, like Andrew Mitchell, go beyond the call of duty to offer to help those who were impacted by the natural disaster in Texas," expressed Julie Costello, Engagement Team Lead at SupplyHouse.com. "Heat and running water are luxuries that many people depend on, and we are so fortunate to be able to donate products that will directly impact those in need," she continued.

Mitchell's Plumbing & Heating has serviced over 100 homes so far and plans to stay in Texas for at least two months in order to offer as much help as they can. They are utilizing the donations received to run the Pinnock-Mitchell Texas Relief Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit which they opened on March 3rd of this year.

