Support for Veterans Served Up at Barbecue Restaurant

"We want to thank MISSION BBQ for their generous support of our mission," said Gary Corless, WWP Warrior Support. "Their donation will help us transform the way America's injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in their communities."

MISSION BBQ has supported WWP since 2011. Their Jacksonville customers have helped raise more than $60,000 over the past two years to help the latest generation of wounded veterans.

"The mission of MISSION BBQ is to serve, honor, and thank our American heroes. In serving, we give back and are proud to do our part for Wounded Warrior Project," said Bill Kraus and Steve Newton, co-founders of MISSION BBQ.

The support from MISSION BBQ will help warriors in many ways, including through mental health programs. Wounded Warrior Project's Warrior Care Network® provides clinical treatment through partner academic medical centers. They provide more than 70 hours of clinical mental health care through a 2- to 3-week intensive outpatient program for each warrior admitted.

Warriors never pay a penny for treatment; they paid their dues on the battlefield. WWP is committed to helping injured veterans achieve their highest ambition. When they're ready to start their next mission, WWP stands ready to serve.

To learn about ways to support warriors and their families, visit https://wwp.news/GiveBack.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

