Support for Veterans Surges at Jacksonville 5K

"It warms my heart," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Jacksonville is a military community, and in addition to seeing supporters of all ages, we also saw veterans from every service branch participate. It really goes to show how vibrant the Jacksonville community is and how welcoming it is to veterans."

Jacksonville-based freight transportation provider CSX was the presenting sponsor for Carry Forward. Hundreds of CSX employees supported the event.

"At CSX, service is a part of our DNA," said Bryan Tucker, CSX vice president of corporate communications. "That's why we're committed to serving the men and women who served this country, both military and first responders, and why we support Carry Forward."

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs was among the thousands who participated.

"Once you start running and you see some of the wounded veterans who are running and the people in the wheelchairs participating, it motivated me to keep going," Josh said. "It was good to see the city of Jacksonville support this event and wounded veterans."

In total, the series of four Carry Forward events in four cities saw more than 7,000 people support wounded veterans and their families.

If you missed one of the events, there's still time to participate. You can host a virtual Carry Forward event at your convenience. Supporters can register their event until Dec. 15. More than 1,200 people have participated in virtual Carry Forward events this year.

