Support Your Health During National Health Education Week With Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

News provided by

Gundry MD

17 Oct, 2023, 13:18 ET

A Potent 3-in-1 Gut Health Supplement With Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Postbiotics to Help Enhance Your Overall Gut Health

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Health Education Week is an annual observance in the United States, held during the third week of October, aimed at raising awareness and promoting the importance of health education and its impact on public health. During this week, various organizations, health professionals, and educators come together to highlight the significance of health education in empowering individuals and communities to make informed decisions about their well-being.

Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned cardiologist, author, and health advocate, has dedicated his life to educating people about health. His work emphasizes the critical link between nutrition, lifestyle, and overall health. Dr. Gundry's pioneering research and publications have offered valuable insights on health education, here are some of his key recommendations in honor of National Health Education Week:

  • Beware of Sweeteners: Common sugar substitutes in drinks and food harm gut health by disrupting beneficial bacteria and promoting harmful ones. Stick to sugar substitutes such as allulose, inulin, or monkfruit as a healthy alternative.
  • Be Cautious with Lectin-Rich Foods: Foods high in lectins, such as legumes, nightshades, and most grains, can pose digestive problems. Some lectins may bind to cell membranes in the small intestine, potentially causing nausea and diarrhea. As an alternative, pressure cook your beans and swap your whole wheat products and brown rice with lectin-light grains, like millet and sorghum.
  • Limit Antibiotics: While broad-spectrum antibiotics are effective against infections, they can harm your gut's delicate microbial balance. The gut may take up to two years to fully recover, possibly losing beneficial bacteria permanently.

Taking care of your gut is crucial, as it's intricately connected to every aspect of your health including your brain, influencing overall well-being. One of the most effective ways to repair and maintain gut health is to incorporate a prebiotic supplement like Gundry MD Bio Complete 3. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a powerful, all-in-one gut health supplement with prebiotics, postbiotics, and probiotics. It's specially formulated to improve gut health, support the immune system, and support balanced weight management.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients†:

  • Sunfiber®: This fermented dietary fiber possesses both prebiotic and postbiotic properties, contributing to digestive health and helping promote a feeling of fullness. It makes regular bathroom visits easier and more comfortable.*
  • Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®): A potent probiotic, this component helps maintain a healthy balance of beneficial bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract, resulting in smoother digestion and support for gut health.*
  • Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™): This ingredient acts as a postbiotic, facilitating the production of butyrate. Butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid, plays a crucial role in supporting your overall well-being and promoting vitality.*

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?†*
Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 combines probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics in a unique three-pronged approach to enhance your gut health. This supplement is rich in probiotics that populate your gut with beneficial bacteria, aiding digestion. Meanwhile, its prebiotics nourish the healthy gut bacteria and curb undesirable "junk food" cravings. Additionally, the postbiotics in Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 produce short-chain fatty acids, crucial for maintaining gut health and helping prevent digestive issues. This advanced formula aims to balance your microbiome, resulting in improved digestion, greater energy, a trimmer waistline, and reduced cravings for unhealthy foods.

For optimal results, it is recommended to take Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 by ingesting two capsules of the dietary supplement a day. Dr. Gundry, the founder of Gundry MD, advises users to maintain a consistent intake of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 for at least three months to fully appreciate its potential and achieve optimal outcomes.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD
Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher, Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil. All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry
Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His latest book available January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press contact:
Ashley Beenen
[email protected]

SOURCE Gundry MD

Also from this source

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Celebrates The 4th Anniversary of Their Best-Selling Gut Health Supplement

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Celebrates The 4th Anniversary of Their Best-Selling Gut Health Supplement

Gundry MD™ celebrates the fourth anniversary of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3. Since launching in 2019, Bio Complete 3's advanced gut health formula has...
Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD® Total Restore™ Achieves 1,500+ Positive Reviews

Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD® Total Restore™ Achieves 1,500+ Positive Reviews

Gundry MD® Total Restore™ has achieved over 1,500+ positive reviews across multiple platforms. Created by pioneering cardiothoracic surgeon Dr....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.