Supporting Highly-Qualified Logisticians in the Civilian and Military Workforce, ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Accredits the Air Force's Logistics Professional Development Programs

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute, has accredited the Air Force's Logistics Professional Development Program (AF LPDP) for its certificate programs in accordance with the American National Standard ANSI/ASTM E2659, Standard Practice for Certificate Programs. The program supports civilian and military employees working in a logistics career field who are looking to formulate a career plan, determine job-related continuous learning objectives, and enhance their professional credentials.

The scope of accreditation applies to the entry, journeyman, advanced journeyman, and enterprise components of Air Force LPDP. Derived from the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) program, which launched in 2011, the current AF LPDP was implemented Air Force-wide in October 2018. AF LPDP is an overarching program comprised of five levels of professional development certificates within each of the four logistics workforce categories:

Professional Life Cycle Logistics Certificate Program (PLCLCP)





Professional Maintenance Certificate Program (PMxCP)





Professional Supply Management Certificate Program (PSMCP)





Professional Deployment/Distribution/Transportation Certificate Program (PDDTCP)

"AF LPDP is a voluntary professional certificate program that recognizes logistics professionals for their subject matter expertise, technical competency, leadership and management experience, and Air Force institutional and personal competencies in one or more of the logistics workforce categories," said Trish Young, executive director, Air Force Materiel Command. "The program provides a professional development framework with consistent expectations that increases the marketability of logistics professionals in a highly competitive environment, and enhances the focus on providing the future logistics workforce with the right mix of function-specific subject matter experts and multi-faceted enterprise logisticians over a lifetime."

The purpose of the certificate program is to provide a developmental path for civilian personnel in the logistics career field in line with the Logistics Career Development Framework. The AF LPDP framework requires minimum workforce category experience at each level, first- and second-level supervisor endorsement, and completion of required workforce category and enterprise training requirements as identified for each of the five levels within each workforce category. Higher certificate levels require completion of grade appropriate professional military education, bachelor's degrees through master's degrees, supervisory experience, and two years in one or two additional workforce categories.

AF LPDP aims to be a world-class development program, designed and implemented to create a well-trained, technically competent, highly skilled, responsive, educated, and professional logistics workforce empowered to continually learn and thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

"ANAB is pleased to announce the accreditation of Air Force LPDP," said Lane Hallenbeck, executive director of the ANSI National Accreditation Board. "This accreditation helps assure that the program is poised to support highly-qualified logisticians in the civilian and military workforce."

ANAB accreditation is recognized nationally and internationally as a mark of quality and assures that employers can have confidence that the certificate holder has completed the prescribed course of study. ANAB's accreditation process follows ISO/IEC 17011, General Requirements for Accreditation Bodies Accrediting Conformity Assessment Bodies, the International Standard that defines quality third-party accreditation practices.

To learn more about ANAB's Certificate Accreditation Program (CAP), contact ANAB director Dr. Turan Ayvaz, at [email protected], or visit the CAP website.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

About the United States Air Force

The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight, and win... Airpower anytime, anywhere. The U.S. Air Force is the world's preeminent force in air, space and cyberspace. They maintain that distinction by maintaining the objective of global vigilance, reach and power and remaining true to their vision statement: The World's Greatest Air Force—Powered by Airmen, Fueled by Innovation.

