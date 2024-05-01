Supporting Pets in Their Fight Against Cancer: Petco Love Invests Additional $1 Million in May Pet Cancer Campaign

National nonprofit and Blue Buffalo continue commitment to annual campaign investing $20 million in the fight against pet cancer since 2010



SAN ANTONIO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of pets and pet parents are impacted every year by pet cancer. National nonprofit Petco Love, in partnership with Blue Buffalo, continue their 14-year commitment to support treatment for pets fighting the disease, further pet cancer research, and raise awareness about early detection of pet cancer. Together, since 2010, their investment to fight pet cancer totals $20 million during this annual May Pet Cancer Campaign.

Neva, pictured here with her pet parent Laura, was able to receive lifesaving surgery and treatment thanks to the Petco Love and Blue Buffalo Pet Cancer Treatment Fund. PCA logo

Pet cancer continues to be the number one disease-related cause of death for dogs and cats in the U.S., afflicting one in five cats and one in four dogs - dogs like Neva. When she was just 17 months old, Neva was diagnosed with a mast cell tumor in her mouth. Like any pet parent who learns of this daunting diagnosis, Neva's pet mom, Laura, was frightened. "I was absolutely devastated. I was very sad that she could potentially be losing out on her life."

Laura wasted no time getting Neva the critical care she needed at UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. Neva was able to receive lifesaving surgery and treatment thanks to the Petco Love and Blue Buffalo Pet Cancer Treatment Fund. "Receiving that grant was absolutely lifechanging and lifesaving, it helped save Neva's life. I'd like to thank Petco love and Blue Buffalo for the gift of time. Time is so important, and we were given that gift, we are so grateful." Neva is now a canine companion therapy dog bringing joy to all she meets and two years in remission.

"Pets are love. They are family. Unfortunately access to veterinary care is often a financial decision," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "We are proud to support pet cancer research that improves treatment options and help families get the needed care for their pets to give them longer, healthier lives together."

Petco Love supports 12 university veterinary oncology partners. Partners include Colorado State University Foundation; Cornell Veterinary College; LSU Foundation (Louisiana State University — LSU); North Carolina Veterinary Medical Foundation; The Ohio State University Foundation; Texas A&M Foundation; University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine; University of Florida Foundation; University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine; University of Tennessee Foundation; University of Wisconsin Foundation; and the Virginia Tech Foundation.

Throughout May, Petco Love and Blue Buffalo continue to spread awareness about early detection of pet cancer, including sharing the ten warning signs of cancer in dogs and cats. Pet parents facing the challenges of pet cancer and struggling to cover the costs of veterinary treatment can also find resources here.

"Blue Buffalo was founded on a promise made to a family dog that one day cancer would no longer devastate the lives of our furry family members," said Haley Perry, senior manager of brand experience at Blue Buffalo. "Stories like Neva's continue to fuel our commitment to leading the fight against pet cancer by raising awareness and critical funds for education, research and lifesaving treatment."

From May 1, 2024, through May 31, 2024, when you make a purchase of Blue Buffalo dry food for dogs or cats on petco.com, Blue Buffalo will donate $1 per bag sold to Petco Love, up to $75,000 (excluding existing Repeat Delivery subscriptions). Anyone can also join the fight against pet cancer with Petco Love and help improve access to pet cancer treatment for pets and their families by donating at petcolove.org/pca.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $380 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.8 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit PetcoLove.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

About Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo, the country's most loved and trusted natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the #1 disease-related killer of dogs and cats. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE's team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists have carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: "Love them like family. Feed them like family." lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe. Visit BlueBuffalo.com to learn more.

