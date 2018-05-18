Supporting Sponsors Announced for Veterans Charity Benefit Event

"We're thankful for the generosity of this year's sponsors," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "The Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner is an important evening where we take the time to recognize the efforts of those who have gone above and beyond supporting the needs of our nation's wounded veterans. Without the generosity of Gabe and Yaara Plotkin, Goldman Sachs, Neuro Community Care, and the NFL Players Association, this evening would not be possible."

Through support garnered from ticket sales, donations, and a special auction featuring several unique experiences and items for sale, the Courage Awards & Benefit Dinner empowers warriors served through WWP's free programs and services.

To participate in this special night, visit https://wwp.news/2018CABD. To watch live interviews with this year's award recipients and guests during a special opening segment, tune in at 6 pm ET to WWP's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wwp.

Since 2003, WWP has tirelessly advocated for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and families. To learn more about how WWP is changing lives, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/.

