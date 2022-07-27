SupportLogic Names Judith Platz as Chief Customer Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Support Experience from Salesforce and TSIA

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportLogic, a leading provider of technology to transform the customer Support Experience (SX) , today announced the appointment of Judith Platz as Chief Customer Officer.

Platz will lead SupportLogic's customer success organization and expand the company's thought leadership as it helps global enterprises embrace AI technology and business process changes to deliver a more proactive support experience. Her proven experience will help support organizations during this challenging economic climate to improve operational efficiency and deliver better customer outcomes with fewer resources.

"Our focus has always been on the transformation of customer support," said Krishna Raj Raja, Founder and CEO, SupportLogic. "There are only a handful of people in the world that possess the depth of experience and knowledge about the support industry as Judith does. Our relationship with Judith started six years ago at TSIA, and then grew as a customer and advisory board member for us at Mulesoft and Salesforce. I'm beyond thrilled she is joining us and I can't think of any other person better suited to run our customer organization."

"There just simply isn't a better place for me to land than at SupportLogic. My focus and passion for years has been on improving the experience for agents and customers," said Judith Platz, Chief Customer Officer, SupportLogic. "Today, support and success leaders are in a renaissance period where they get to repaint and show themselves in a whole new way. SupportLogic changes the game for high-performing organizations and enables them to shift from reactive to proactive service delivery to improve the support and customer experience, protect and grow revenues, and retain their most important assets – customers and employees."

Platz brings more than two decades of experience building and transforming customer support delivery organizations to help customers achieve their goals. She joins SupportLogic from Salesforce, where she was Senior Vice President, Salesforce Support and the Vice President of Global Support, Mulesoft. While at Salesforce, Platz served on the SupportLogic Customer Advisory Board. Previously, she served as Vice President of Research and Advisory at Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) where she published research and helped enterprises improve their customer success and support services. Prior to TSIA, Platz held senior leadership roles in customer support, services and solutions at Approva (an Infor company) and Oracle.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic delivers the world's first support experience (SX) platform that enables companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer to build healthy relationships and maximize customer lifetime value. SupportLogic SX uses AI to extract and analyze customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data and provides recommendations and collaborative workflows. SupportLogic is helping global enterprises like Databricks, Qlik, Nutanix, Rubrik, and Snowflake to prevent customer escalations, reduce churn and elevate the customer support experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com .

SOURCE SupportLogic