Supreme Group Acquires Curator24, Adding Sixth Agency to Best-In-Class Healthcare Service Platform

Agreement Will Unlock New Opportunities for Curator24 Clients and Team

SAN DIEGO and WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Supreme Group , backed by the growth-focused private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners , today announced the acquisition of Curator24 , a marketing and advertising agency specializing in innovative solutions for healthcare companies.

Curator24 provides strategic branding, innovative marketing solutions, and digital expertise to healthcare clients. The firm's leadership, including founder and president Shannon Carlson, will continue to lead the agency's vision and operations, with the organization maintaining its established brand and operating as a standalone entity within Supreme Group.

Curator24 is the sixth agency to join Supreme's growing strategic platform dedicated to providing best-in-class marketing and communications services to a broad range of healthcare and life sciences companies. Supreme Group was formed following Trinity Hunt's majority investment in the digital agency Supreme Optimization in March 2023.

"We're thrilled to welcome Curator24 to the Supreme Group family, marking an exciting milestone as we surpass 200 team members—an incredible achievement in under two years," said Tom Donnelly, CEO of Supreme Group. "In just six years, Curator24 has built a highly respected organization, serving top-tier healthcare clients with an impressive track record of growth and measurable results. Their journey is only beginning, and we're proud to support their continued success while offering their exceptional services—including world-class creative, branding, and targeted campaigns for both HCPs and patients—to our expanding client portfolio."

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Curator24," said Carlson. "Partnering with Supreme Group unlocks enhanced resources, new areas of expertise, and exceptional growth opportunities for both our clients and team. We're thrilled to collaborate with Tom and the entire Supreme Group team, who share our vision, dedication to excellence, unwavering commitment to client success, and passion for fostering a strong, people-first culture."

Photos of Donnelly and Carlson are available for download here and here .

Fairmount Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Curator24.

About Supreme Group

Trinity Hunt-backed Supreme Group is a platform dedicated to providing best-in-class business and commercialization services to a broad range of life science and healthcare companies. Supreme Group's portfolio companies include Supreme Optimization , Clarity Quest , Health+Commerce , BioStrata , Amendola , and Curator24 . For more information visit www.supremegroup.io .

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com .

About Curator24

Founded in 2018, Curator24 is a marketing and advertising agency dedicated to serving leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and MedTech brands. Curator24 has been named an Inc. Power Partner in Marketing and Advertising, recognized as an Inc. Best Workplace, Great Place to Work Certified, and listed among MM+M's Top 100 Agencies to Watch. Visit [ www.curator24.com ]( http://www.curator24.com ) for more information.

Media Contact:

Grace Vinton

Amendola Communications, part of Supreme Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Supreme Group