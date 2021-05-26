Sure and Common join forces to create a scalable embedded insurance experience for residents

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , an insurance technology company, today announced an exclusive partnership with Common , the leading residential brand that designs and manages multifamily apartments. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of customer-friendly digital experiences by enabling Common residents across the US to purchase renters insurance at the time of lease signing within Common's existing platform.

Prior to this exclusive partnership, Common worked with multiple insurance partners, including Sure, to enable customers to purchase renters insurance in 10+ cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Common has more than doubled in the last year; with 5,500 residents currently under management and an additional 20,000 units under development, finding a single partner capable of facilitating all of their needs in a seamless tenant onboarding experience became essential. Sure, a licensed insurance agency in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, provides renters policies backed by leading insurance carriers in all 50 states and a renters insurance API that enables Common to streamline the purchase process for tenants — making Sure the ideal partner.

"Our mission at Common is to make city living easier for the renter and providing a seamless rental insurance experience is an essential part of this," says Common VP of Operations Eric Rodriguez. "We're excited to announce our exclusive partnership with Sure and offer all Common residents one simple solution for their insurance needs."

By making renters insurance available at the time of lease signing, Common and Sure are simplifying the rental process for tenants, enabling them to choose coverage limits that meet their needs as customers while also ensuring the coverage adheres to Common's insurance requirements. Since integrating with Sure's renters insurance API, 67% of new Common tenants choose to purchase renters insurance during onboarding, proving the value of a one-stop-shop user experience.

"This partnership matches customer-centric workflows with best-in-class insurance products to make it easier than ever for Common tenants to purchase renters insurance," says Sure Co-founder and CEO Wayne Slavin. "Building atop Sure's flexible API technology enables Common to deliver solutions that add real value to the customer experience while ensuring tenant compliance with insurance requirements."

To view a video of the tenant experience in Common's platform and download a case study detailing this partnership and the value it brings to tenants, visit https://info.sureapp.com/renters-insurance-built-on-sure.

About Sure

Sure, an insurance technology company, powers digital insurance programs for the world's most recognized brands and carriers. Its enterprise SaaS infrastructure and cohesive ecosystem of APIs enable new insurance program launches and modernization in one place. The Sure Platform accelerates digital transformation and embedded insurance distribution resulting in the industry's most innovative insurance programs.



Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.



About Common

Common is the leading residential brand and operating platform that designs, leases, and manages multifamily properties that appeal to today's renters. Through smart design and tech-enabled property management, Common delivers exceptional experiences across ten cities and over 5,500 members in coliving, microunit, and traditional apartments. They are the preferred choice for both residents looking for a stress-free and all-inclusive living environment from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. The Common platform also includes workforce housing management brand Noah and family-first urban designer and operator Kin. With over 20,000 units signed and under development and over $110 million in venture capital investment, Common is expanding into 22 cities across the world. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on Instagram at @common.living .

Content and associated insurance products are provided by Sure HIIS Insurance Services, LLC ("Sure"), a licensed seller of insurance. Products and services may not be available in all US states. The above does not in any way constitute an endorsement or referral by Common of Sure's products or services.

