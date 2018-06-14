SURE Launches RideSafe™ -- An Industry-First Passenger Insurance Solution For Ridesharing Networks, Beginning With Uber And Lyft

The launch of RideSafe™ marks the fifth transportation-based insurance product provided from SURE. RideSafe™ works by connecting a customer's Uber or Lyft account to their SURE Insurance app, and once coverage is initially authorized, the passenger's ride is automatically insured.

"Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft have fundamentally transformed the way people move around cities, and more people are using the app-based services as a primary source of transportation," said Wayne Slavin, founder and chief executive officer, SURE. "In keeping with SURE's mission to provide access to the best insurance worldwide, we've developed the industry's first rideshare insurance for passengers, underwritten by Chubb," said Slavin. "The RideSafe™ experience is seamless and it makes getting insurance protection as easy as getting a ride. Today, for the more than one hundred million Americans who use rideshare networks SURE has developed the best solution for their insurance needs. We will continue to create innovative new insurance products and we are committed to passenger safety as the industry evolves."

"Powered by technology, companies now seek new ways to deliver their products and services to consumers in the most convenient way," said James Walloga, EVP Accident & Health, Chubb North America. "However, along with new conveniences come new risks that create a need for additional protection. Chubb's insurance offering, through SURE's technology platform, further reinforces our commitment to innovative, digital solutions and providing consumers with peace of mind."

Beginning today, SURE customers in more than 38 U.S. states can enroll in RideSafe™ coverage when using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft often in under 60 seconds. Plans are underway to launch RideSafe™ in additional states.

Customers can set up RideSafe™ by downloading the 'Sure Insurance' app from the App Store, Google Play, or by visiting https://www.sureapp.com/ridesafe-rideshare-insurance. After selecting 'RideSafe™ Insurance,' customers are taken through a short process to connect their rideshare accounts. Once connected, the customer gets automatic coverage for each ride taken during a 24 hour period without the need to activate coverage manually. Certain terms may be different where required by state law.

For more information on SURE, please visit https://www.sureapp.com/.

About SURE

SURE provides access, enrollment, servicing, and claims for any type of insurance directly through mobile apps, APIs, and the web. Today more than 35 insurance carriers across the globe trust SURE's technology to power their daily operations at scale. SURE offers dozens of insurance products through its digital platform including rideshare, renter's, travel, pet, jewelry, and many others. Based in New York City and Los Angeles, SURE is available in all 50 states. For more information, visit https://www.sureapp.com/. Follow @SureHQ on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at www.chubb.com.

