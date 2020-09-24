Sure Named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure, an insurance technology company, has been named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This is the third annual publication of the list.

"We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories – reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money."

"We're honored to be recognized among such forward-thinking industry colleagues," said Wayne Slavin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sure. "As the industry continues to modernize, digital enablement platforms have become the backbone for financial and insurance programs worldwide. Our inclusion in the Fintech 250 is a testament to the sophistication of Sure's technology, reinforcing our ability to accelerate digital transformation for insurance carriers and global brands."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies, including applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Sure is one of the fastest-growing insurtech companies in the industry. Its enterprise SaaS Platform unites core insurance technologies to centralize critical business data and operations. Platform features include distribution, policy administration, claims management, agent tools, APIs, and more.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Sure

Sure, an insurance technology company, powers digital insurance programs for the world's most recognized brands and carriers. Its enterprise SaaS Platform and APIs accelerate digital transformation and embedded insurance distribution without the need for additional IT resources. Sure streamlines all aspects of digital insurance sales and service with features designed for each phase of the insurance lifecycle.

Founded in 2014, the company has customers around the globe and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Learn more at sureapp.com .

