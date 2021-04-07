Surefire Local Appoints Mory Watkins as Chief Financial Officer

VIENNA, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), providing the industry's most powerful all-in-one marketing platform to help local businesses attract customers and grow profits efficiently, today announced that Mory Watkins has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Watkins' storied SaaS career includes numerous CFO positions (several venture and private equity-backed), investment banking, public company M&A and corporate development work, investment work at a prominent private equity fund, and entrepreneurship. He has been a principal, sponsor, or intermediary in well over 200 M&A deals, including a notable Fortune 500 roll-up. Mr. Watkins was recognized as one of the top CFOs in the greater Washington, DC area in 2018.

"I am beyond thrilled to welcome Mory to the Surefire Local team," said Chris Marentis, Founder and CEO at Surefire Local. "Surefire Local has seen rapid growth in the 6 months since Mike Pierce joined as CRO and we launched our Austin marketing and sales office. And now with Mory joining the company as Chief Financial Officer, we've further strengthened the company's position for accelerated growth and attracting growth capital to achieve our ambitious goals."

Mr. Watkins will work out of the company's Washington D.C. office. His deep experience scaling SaaS businesses both from an operational, acquisition and capital standpoint will be instrumental in guiding Surefire Local forward along its mission to bring the online marketing power typically yielded by large dot-coms into the hands of local, small businesses through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™.

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides the industry's most complete local marketing platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses make online marketing easier so they can grow profitably. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

