Surety One, Inc. Brings Thanksgiving Blessings

News provided by

Surety One, Inc.

20 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Surety One, Inc. launches the holiday season by donation of one hundred Thanksgiving dinner turkeys for the less privileged families in the Raleigh and Wake County area. The Surety One, Inc. Team recognizes the collaboration of the Salvation Army in its effort to deliver these Thanksgiving blessings.

Continue Reading
Thanksgiving Blessings from Surety One, Inc.
Thanksgiving Blessings from Surety One, Inc.

Constantin Poindexter, CEO of the Poindexter Surety Group said, "For the fourth year in a row my Team and I are pleased to celebrate the beginning of the most wonderful season of the year by continuing our support of the less fortunate members of our communities. We are conscious of the increased cost of living, food staples and the little 'extras' that are denied to those with limited means. Our gift is a respectful outward expression of our empathy for those families that would otherwise go without a turkey dinner this year. For as long as we are able, we will continue to do our part."

Per the USDA, "12.8 percent (17.0 million households) were food insecure. Food-insecure households (those with low and very low food security) had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members because of a lack of resources." Surety One, Inc. routinely contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, hungry and less fortunate members of the communities that it serves. Surety One, Inc. is a supporter of the No Kid Hungry Foundation, the Salvation Army food program, the Episcopal food charities, and Feed America. By standing agreement, all donations are matched by CEO Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373–2804 or email [email protected].

Related Links
https://suretyone.com/about

SOURCE Surety One, Inc.

Also from this source

Surety One, Inc. Supports New Mexico Kids

Surety One, Inc. Supports New Mexico Kids

According to recent statistics released by the Annie E. Casey Kids Count, "a distressing 111,000 children live in poverty in the State of New Mexico, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.