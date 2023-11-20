Surety One, Inc. Brings Thanksgiving Blessings

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Surety One, Inc. launches the holiday season by donation of one hundred Thanksgiving dinner turkeys for the less privileged families in the Raleigh and Wake County area. The Surety One, Inc. Team recognizes the collaboration of the Salvation Army in its effort to deliver these Thanksgiving blessings.

Thanksgiving Blessings from Surety One, Inc.

Constantin Poindexter, CEO of the Poindexter Surety Group said, "For the fourth year in a row my Team and I are pleased to celebrate the beginning of the most wonderful season of the year by continuing our support of the less fortunate members of our communities. We are conscious of the increased cost of living, food staples and the little 'extras' that are denied to those with limited means. Our gift is a respectful outward expression of our empathy for those families that would otherwise go without a turkey dinner this year. For as long as we are able, we will continue to do our part."

Per the USDA, "12.8 percent (17.0 million households) were food insecure. Food-insecure households (those with low and very low food security) had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members because of a lack of resources." Surety One, Inc. routinely contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, hungry and less fortunate members of the communities that it serves. Surety One, Inc. is a supporter of the No Kid Hungry Foundation, the Salvation Army food program, the Episcopal food charities, and Feed America. By standing agreement, all donations are matched by CEO Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation.

Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds, domiciled in Puerto Rico, licensed nationally, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada and the Dominican Republic. For more information call (800) 373–2804 or email [email protected].

