Surety One, Inc. Delivers Thanksgiving Love

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surety One, Inc. kicked off its holiday charitable season Tuesday, with a gift of one hundred Thanksgiving dinner turkeys for needy families in the Triangle area. 2021 marks the second year that the Surety One, Inc. Team has collaborated with the Salvation Army to deliver Thanksgiving meals.

Constantin Poindexter, CEO of the Poindexter Surety Group said, "As we enter the holiday season those of us that have achieved success in our personal endeavors need to reflect carefully on the comfort that success provides us and our families, and how others less fortunate than we might benefit from our help. There is no excuse for a family being hungry in the most prosperous nation in the world. The turkeys are a humble expression of our solidarity with those families. Food insecurity is inexcusable in 2021, so we will do our part."

Per Feeding America statistics, in 2020, no less than "sixty million people in the United States turned to food banks, food pantries, and other community food programs for help feeding themselves and their families." As a responsible member of the communities that it serves, Surety One, Inc. contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, hungry and less fortunate members of the same. Surety One, Inc. is a supporter of the No Kid Hungry Foundation, the Salvation Army food program, the Episcopal food charities, and urges everyone to consider a holiday donation to the cause of defeating food insecurity locally or through a reputable national platform.

