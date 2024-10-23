Surf Bio to Highlight Potential of SnapShot™ Platform to Rapidly Deliver Ultra-High Concentration mAb and Biologic Therapies Via Subcutaneous Injection During PODD 2024

In-vitro and in-vivo data indicate SnapShot enables drug developers to produce high concentration, high dose, subcutaneous formulations of mAbs and biologics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surf Bio, a biopharmaceutical company transforming the delivery of antibodies and biologics, announced today the company's SnapShot™ technology platform, which is designed to deliver ultra-high concentrations of monoclonal antibody (mAb) and biologic therapies via subcutaneous injection, will be featured in a presentation during the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery 2024 Conference (PODD 2024) taking place October 28-29, 2024, in Boston.

Powered by Surf Bio's novel, patent-protected, proprietary surfactant polymer, SnapShot enables mAb concentrations of 600+ mg/mL and delivery of doses over 1,000 mg using a single, standard autoinjector shot. Most mAb and biologic therapies must be administered intravenously under the supervision of trained providers, typically at a medical facility. These differentiating capabilities will be highlighted in an oral presentation titled, "Surf SnapShot™ Technology: An Injection in Seconds Instead of an Infusion in Hours," on October 28th at 3:00 p.m., EST.

The global monoclonal antibodies market was estimated at $238 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass approximately $679 billion by 20331, while the global biologics market size was valued at $419 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass approximately $698 billion by 20312. Surf Bio is targeting a subset of this overall market, with an addressable market of $20+ billion and consisting of more than 200 marketed or in-development therapies, where SnapShot's ultra-high concentration, high dose formulation and delivery advantages align favorably with disease indication, patient treatment needs, and product marketing requirements.

"Biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, represent one of the largest and most rapidly growing therapeutic categories given the life saving and life-sustaining potential of such therapies. However, delivery of these medications is costly, time-consuming and inconvenient as these drugs are typically administered via multi-hour intravenous (IV) infusions at medical facilities," stated Bryan Mazlish, CEO of Surf Bio. "With SnapShot, Surf Bio is aiming to redefine the delivery of mAbs and biologics by enabling the delivery of ultra-high concentration doses conveniently, at home, in seconds, via patient-friendly, subcutaneous injection. We believe the advantages of SnapShot, backed by in vitro and in vivo data, are compelling, and we are eager to engage with the many forward-thinking pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies attending PODD 2024 and otherwise which could benefit from our technology."

Core to SnapShot's value proposition is the following:

Rapid Dose Administration : A subcutaneous injection in seconds instead of an IV infusion in hours

: A subcutaneous injection in seconds instead of an IV infusion in hours Improved Accessibility : At-home, self-administration instead of in-clinic, provider administration

: At-home, self-administration instead of in-clinic, provider administration Longer Dosing Interval : Higher doses allow more time between treatments

: Higher doses allow more time between treatments Highly Scalable Manufacturing : Simple manufacturing process using standard techniques and equipment

: Simple manufacturing process using standard techniques and equipment Enhanced Marketability : Opportunity to extend a product's patent life and exclusivity or differentiate a product currently in development

: Opportunity to extend a product's patent life and exclusivity or differentiate a product currently in development Competitive Advantage in a Crowded Market: With the surge of biologics entering the market, SnapShot provides partners with a high-concentration delivery solution that maximizes dosing efficiency, improves patient adherence, and streamlines administration

"Safety and efficacy data produced thus far suggest SnapShot offers the potential to develop high concentration, high dose, subcutaneous formulations of mAbs and biologics that might otherwise be unattainable with current drug delivery methods," said Jennifer Schneider, MD, President of Surf Bio. "Given this substantial opportunity, Surf Bio has drawn interest from several leading, multinational pharmaceutical companies to explore the integration of SnapShot within their proprietary product pipelines. Our goal at PODD 2024 is to further these relationships and secure additional collaboration opportunities with the intent of initiating feasibility and IND-enabling studies of SnapShot powered formulations in 2025."

During PODD 2024, members of the Surf Bio management team will host meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving SnapShot. Meetings may be arranged through the conference's partnering system or directly at Surf Bio's booth (#41).

About Surf Bio:

Surf Bio is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the delivery of antibodies and biologics via its SnapShot™ technology platform. Powered by the Company's proprietary polymer, SnapShot enables the development of ultra-high concentration formulations of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and biologics that can be administered using a single, standard autoinjector shot. To date, in-vitro and in-vivo safety and efficacy data have demonstrated that SnapShot enables drug developers to produce very high concentration, subcutaneous formulations of novel mAbs and biologics. Surf Bio was launched by the founders of Bigfoot Biomedical and AGC to commercialize a breakthrough drug delivery technology developed in the Appel lab at Stanford University. For more information about Surf Bio, visit www.surf.bio.

