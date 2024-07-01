Surfboard Market size is set to grow by USD 4.80 billion from 2024-2028, Rising educational surfing courses to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surfboard market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.80 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including:

The rising popularity of surfing as a recreational activity

The development of new and innovative surfboard designs

The increasing availability of educational surfing courses

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global surfboard market 2024-2028

The surfboard market is also being driven by the growing trend of eco-friendly and sustainable products. Consumers are increasingly looking for surfboards made from recycled materials or with production methods that have a lower environmental impact.

However, the surfboard market also faces some challenges. The increasing adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) surfboards is posing a challenge to traditional surfboard manufacturers. Additionally, bodysurfing and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) are growing trends that could cannibalize sales of surfboards.

Despite these challenges, the surfboard market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The increasing popularity of surfing and the development of new and innovative surfboard designs are expected to drive market growth.

