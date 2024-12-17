Surge in Golden Visa Interest Post-US Election Highlights Democratic States' Concerns

Top 10 States almost exclusively Democratic. DC and Colorado are top states for golden visa interest. Virginia and Florida top Republican search.

WASHINGTON and LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- La Vida, a leading global residency and citizenship-by-investment firm, has observed a dramatic surge in interest in golden visas from U.S. residents, following the November 2024 presidential election. In the 24 hours immediately following Election Day, website traffic spiked by an extraordinary 2300% compared to the daily average.

The surge was particularly prominent in states that voted Democratic, signaling a trend in political and economic motivations that is driving interest in second citizenship and alternative residency options.

Democratic States Dominate Interest

Search data for November reveals a stark divide: among the top 15 states with the highest searches for golden visa programs (adjusted per 100,000 adult population), 14 voted Democratic in the election, with only Virginia as the exception.

The data suggests a correlation between states' voting preferences and their interest in exploring alternatives to U.S. residency. States like Colorado, Washington, and Oregon ranked high in searches, possibly reflecting concerns about political and economic changes under the new administration.

"It's clear that seismic political shifts often lead to increased interest in second citizenships or residency programs," said Paul Williams CEO of La Vida. "We saw similar trends after the 2020 U.S. election, with the UK after Brexit, and following geopolitical shifts in countries like Turkey and Hong Kong."

Search by Numbers

The most intensive interest came from the nation's capital, Washington, D.C., with 1048 searches per 100,000 adults, more than double the next-highest state, Colorado (450). Following closely were Washington State (448) and Oregon (408), all Democrat-leaning areas.

In stark contrast, the 26 states with the lowest search volume per capita were all Republican-leaning. The lowest-ranking state, Mississippi, saw just 43 searches per 100,000 adults, underscoring a significant divide.

Golden Visa Favorites

Among the programs garnering the most interest from U.S. citizens were the Portugal Golden Visa and Malta Permanent Residency Program offering residency in Europe. With Grenada and Dominica offering citizenship through real estate investment in the Caribbean and potential tax savings for High Net Worth Individuals.

Income vs. Politics: What's Driving Interest?

Higher-income states feature prominently in golden visa searches, with all top 10 income states ranking in the top 18 for interest. However, the data shows that political alignment is a stronger predictor than income. States voting Democratic overwhelmingly dominate the search rankings, with voting intention playing a significant role in driving interest.

A "Plan B" for the Future

For many Americans, golden visas offer not just an escape but a strategic backup plan. Programs like those in Europe or the Caribbean provide residency or citizenship options, enabling potential financial benefits like tax optimization or even renouncing U.S. citizenship entirely.

