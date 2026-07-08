Surgent CPE Launches New CFO CPE Series Taught by Former Chief Financial Officer Cory Ng

Five new NASBA-approved live webinar courses prepare accounting and finance professionals for the executive finance seat, taught by Cory Ng, DBA, CPA, CITP, an Associate Teaching Professor at Villanova School of Business who has served as both a chief financial officer and an accounting professor

DALLAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent CPE, a UWorld company and leader in continuing professional education for accounting and finance professionals, today announced the launch of a new CFO CPE Series.

Cory Ng, DBA, CPA, CITP, instructor of the new CFO CPE Series from Surgent CPE, a UWorld company. The five-course premium live webinar series covers CFO readiness, risk and compliance, financial strategy, AI and cyber risk, and ethics and governance. Available now at surgentcpe.com/cfo-cpe-series.

The series consists of five premium live webinar CPE courses designed to give controllers, firm partners and finance leaders the strategic, risk and leadership skills required to move into the chief financial officer role. As boards increasingly expect CFOs to operate as strategic partners on capital allocation, technology investment and enterprise risk, in addition to financial reporting, the path from controller to CFO has grown more demanding. All five courses are taught by Cory Ng, DBA, CPA, CITP, an Associate Teaching Professor at Villanova School of Business who has served as a chief financial officer and accounting professor and began his public accounting career at Deloitte as an auditor.

"The accounting professionals best positioned to become CFOs are the ones who understand that the role now extends well beyond technical reporting accuracy," said Elizabeth Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "Cory Ng has lived that evolution from both sides of the desk, as a finance executive and as an educator. Having him teach the strategic, risk and governance skills today's CFOs need is exactly the kind of practitioner-led instruction Surgent CPE is built to deliver."

About the CFO CPE Series

The series awards 10 CPE credits total, two per course. All five courses qualify for NASBA-approved CPE. Each course is available individually at $119 or included with a Surgent CPE Unlimited Plus subscription.

About Cory Ng

Cory Ng, DBA, CPA, CITP, is an Associate Teaching Professor at Villanova School of Business. He began his public accounting career at Deloitte, where he served as an auditor and advanced to senior auditor. In 2009, he moved into full-time academia, teaching at the Community College of Philadelphia and then Temple University, where he also directed the undergraduate accounting program. In 2023, he served as chief financial officer and vice president of administration for a state CPA association before joining Surgent in 2024 as Manager, Accounting and Auditing Content Developer, where he launched flagship CPE series on artificial intelligence, information systems and controls, and cybersecurity. He has also taught at the Wharton School and is co-author of Artificial Intelligence in Accounting: Practical Applications. Ng holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Wilmington University, a Master of Science in Accounting from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Availability

The CFO CPE Series is available now. All five courses are offered as live webinars with sessions scheduled throughout 2026. Each course is available individually at $119. All five are premium courses exclusively included with a Surgent CPE Unlimited Plus subscription. Registration is open at surgentcpe.com/cfo-cpe-series.

About Surgent CPE

Surgent CPE is a leading provider of continuing professional education for accounting, tax and finance professionals, offering more than 10,000 CPE credits through live webinars, on-demand webcasts and self-study formats. Surgent CPE is known for its commitment to first-to-market regulatory coverage, a roster of more than 150 expert instructors and an Unlimited Plus subscription that provides professionals with all the CPE they need to stay current and compliant. Surgent CPE is a NASBA-approved CPE provider and a member of the UWorld family of professional education companies. For more information, visit surgentcpe.com.

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions, and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education™ and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC