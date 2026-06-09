UWorld Nursing Adds AI-Powered UAsk™ Tutor to NCLEX® and FNP Exam Prep

UAsk delivers real-time, personalized support to future nurses and nurse practitioners

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Students using UWorld Nursing's National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®) and Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) resources now have access to a built-in AI-powered study tool that delivers real-time, personalized learning support.

UWorld Nursing is the exclusive NCLEX preparation provider for the National Student Nurses' Association (NSNA). Post this UWorld Nursing has added UAsk™ to its National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®) and Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) prep resources. The AI-powered tutor delivers instant explanations and summarizes key nursing concepts to reinforce clinical judgment. Try a free, seven-day trial at nursing.uworld.com. Speed Speed

UWorld, a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education, has embedded its UAsk™ AI tutor into its National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN®) and National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN®) prep courses and the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) question bank. Whether studying independently or through their institution, students can ask questions in real time and receive personalized guidance without leaving their review session or switching between platforms. UAsk delivers instant explanations and summarizes key nursing concepts to reinforce clinical judgment. Students can also ask follow-up questions and turn all responses into notes and flashcards for later review.

UWorld's NCLEX courses feature thousands of high-yield questions that match or exceed the difficulty of the high-stakes exam, helping students build confidence without wasting time on low-level practice questions unlikely to appear on the test. The AI tutor provides future nurses with additional context for complex rationales by delivering targeted explanations tied to the specific question they are studying, reinforcing clinical judgment and helping them focus on key concepts without becoming overwhelmed.

UAsk complements UWorld's broader nursing learning ecosystem, which includes high-yield video lectures, free live learning sessions taught by the company's CLEXperts, digital study guides, and detailed performance reports to support students who need additional foundational review alongside question-based learning. The feature draws from UWorld Nursing's proprietary content created by practicing registered nurses and nurse educators to provide immediate, context-aware support.

The company's FNP practice question bank prepares students for the Family Nurse Practitioner-Certified (FNP-C®) exam, awarded by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board (AANPCB), or Family Nurse Practitioner-Board Certified (FNP-BC™) exam, granted by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The resource includes more than 1,100 practice questions, UWorld's renowned in-depth answer explanations, customizable practice tests and real-time performance metrics to make exam day feel like another day of practice.

"The launch of UAsk in Nursing marks the fourth expansion of our AI-powered assistant/tutor and reflects our broader vision for the future of education," said Jeffrey A. Elliott, COO of UWorld. "As technology continues to reshape how students learn, we will keep investing in innovative tools that combine trusted content, personalized guidance and real-time support to help future learners across every discipline study smarter, build confidence and achieve better outcomes."

UWorld first launched UAsk in its CPA Exam review courses following extensive beta testing with thousands of accounting students. The company later expanded the AI-powered study assistant into its MCAT®, USMLE® and CFA® prep resources as part of its broader commitment to combining trusted educational content with innovative technology to meet the evolving needs of modern learners.

UWorld Nursing is the exclusive NCLEX preparation provider for the National Student Nurses' Association (NSNA) and the Canadian Nursing Students' Association (CNSA).

About UWorld

UWorld is a global leader in comprehensive academic and professional education. Since 2001, the company has helped more than 5 million high school, undergraduate, graduate and professional students prepare for high-stakes accounting, college admissions, finance, legal, medical, nursing and pharmacy exams and achieve their academic and career goals. UWorld supports students and educators with comprehensive courses, high-quality practice questions and detailed answer explanations designed to improve outcomes. Aspen Publishing, Efficient Learning, JD-Next®, Roger CPA Review®, RxPrep®, Surgent Accounting & Financial Education and Themis Bar Review® are UWorld companies. Learn more at UWorld.com.

SOURCE UWorld, LLC