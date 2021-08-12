Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to Meals on Wheels: "You Should Feel Proud of the Courage and Commitment You Brought to the Frontlines of This Crisis"

Our ability to sustain our work lies in one of Meals on Wheels' most fundamental values – putting people first. Tweet this

Dr. Murthy has devoted much of his career to tackling some of the nation's most urgent health issues, including the loneliness epidemic. Prior to COVID-19, one in four older adults lived alone and one in four was lonely. Many of the factors that make older adults more susceptible to social isolation and loneliness were commonly found among individuals receiving Meals on Wheels. With the onset of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of additional seniors became at risk of social isolation in a relatively short amount of time and turned to Meals on Wheels to provide services, including essential social connection and companionship.

"It would've been easier to close your doors when the pandemic came, but you opened them wider. It would've been easier to close yourself off to the struggles of those who needed you, yet you opened your heart even further. You should feel proud of the courage and commitment you brought to the frontlines of this crisis," said Dr. Murthy.

"We are beyond grateful to Dr. Murthy for sharing his time and his messages of hope and strength with our national network. In his address, the Surgeon General said that our ability to sustain our work lies in one of Meals on Wheels' most fundamental values – putting people first. And that's exactly how I know local programs will continue to make their communities stronger, nourished and more connected – by putting people first, one older adult at a time," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America.

