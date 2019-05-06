Surgical Notes Enters Into Integration Partnership With Casetabs

DALLAS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of revenue cycle services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has entered into a partnership with Casetabs, a cloud-based surgery coordination app that facilitates practice to facility case scheduling, anesthesia coordination, implant vendor management, and live case team updates.

Through the partnership, Surgical Notes solutions will integrate in real time with Casetabs. The most noteworthy integrations involve two Surgical Notes solutions: ScanChart ASC, the ASC industry's leading chart automation and document management solution, and SNChart, a web-based transcription and management system.

With the ScanChart ASC integration, when a physician's office sends documentation to an ASC via Casetabs, it will automatically transfer into ScanChart ASC. This will eliminate the manual processes of faxing, printing, labeling, and scanning documents into a patient's chart.

Through the SNChart integration, Casetabs surgery boards will now share the dictation status of each case, including operative notes still requiring dictation, open questions, and missing signatures. This information will help ASCs and their physicians stay on top of dictations to ensure they are completed in a timely manner, which is critical to a high-performing revenue cycle.

"This partnership with Surgical Notes, an ASC industry leader for more than 20 years, is an important development in our company's ongoing efforts to deliver the most effective surgical coordination and communication solution," said Gavin Fabian, founder and chief executive officer for Casetabs. "We know that many of our users also rely on solutions from Surgical Notes to deliver high-quality, cost-efficient care. The integration of our products will help our clients better achieve these and many other clinical, financial, and operational objectives."

"We are pleased to enter into this exciting partnership with Casetabs, an impressive company that's become an industry leader in just a few years," said Randy Bishop, president and chief operating officer for Surgical Notes. "Surgery centers will see improved efficiencies and time savings from the powerful integrations between our solutions."

