Surgical Notes Releases E-book on Ambulatory Surgery Center Key Performance Indicators

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of revenue cycle services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published a comprehensive e-book titled "ASC Revenue Cycle Key Performance Indicators to Monitor."

Available now, the complimentary e-book provides detailed information on more than 15 financial key performance indicators (KPIs). Effective observation and oversight of KPIs help ASCs gain better control over revenue cycle performance, spot problems hurting the bottom line, and identify opportunities for improvement that can enhance profitability.

The e-book explains the importance of monitoring each KPI, offers target benchmarks, identifies warning signs, describes problems that can contribute to poor performance, and shares best practices to improve KPI performance. KPIs covered in the e-book include days to bill, days to pay, case volume trending, days in accounts receivable, denial rate, clean claim percentage, and revenue per case.

"For ASCs striving to improve their management and understanding of their revenue cycle performance, this e-book will be a much-welcomed resource," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "It includes valuable insight and guidance that can assist any surgery center, from newer facilities to more mature centers. We are excited to provide the ASC industry with another asset that helps centers get paid correctly and timely so they can continue to provide the highest quality, lowest cost surgical care."

Request "ASC Revenue Cycle Key Performance Indicators to Monitor" by clicking here.

The release of this new e-book follows the popular Surgical Notes e-book "How to Choose an ASC Revenue Cycle Company," which outlines critical steps surgery centers should follow when evaluating revenue cycle management providers.

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' leading revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. To find out more about Surgical Notes, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

