Surgical Notes Releases E-book on Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue Cycle Outsourcing
Complimentary publication detailing the value of and transition to outsourcing now available
Jan 21, 2021, 11:00 ET
DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of revenue cycle services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published a comprehensive e-book titled "Outsourcing Your ASC's Revenue Cycle: How to Know When It's Time." Available now, the complimentary e-book provides detailed information on revenue cycle management outsourcing for ASCs. It covers essential information that surgery centers will want to know before they proceed with outsourcing revenue cycle management or changing outsourcing partners.
The e-book begins by defining revenue cycle outsourcing. It then dives into the various types of ASCs that outsource and the benefits they achieve by doing so, provides information to help ASCs determine whether outsourcing is the right decision, and then shares guidance on changing vendors, transitioning to outsourcing or a new vendor, and making the most of outsourcing. The e-book concludes by outlining the steps ASCs should take to start their outsourcing journey and choose an outsourcing partner.
The e-book includes two questionnaires, engaging infographics, and content flow designed to help ASC administrators and managers easily gain a strong understanding of revenue cycle outsourcing, which has experienced a surge in popularity among surgery centers.
"For ASCs considering whether to outsource, planning to do so, or considering changing outsourcing vendors, this e-book is a must-read," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "It includes timely, valuable insight that will help any surgery center — regardless of its age, level of success, size, specialty, or management structure — make a better-educated decision on a matter that can dramatically affect their bottom line and short- and long-term success."
He continues, "We are pleased to share another asset that helps ASCs run their businesses more efficiently and effectively so they can continue to set the standard for patient-focused surgical care."
Request "Outsourcing Your ASC's Revenue Cycle: How to Know When It's Time" by clicking here.
The release of this latest e-book follows the very popular Surgical Notes e-book "ASC Revenue Cycle Key Performance Indicators to Monitor." It provides detailed information on more than 15 financial key performance indicators (KPIs) and explains the importance of monitoring each KPI, offers target benchmarks, and shares best practices to improve performance.
About Surgical Notes, Inc.
Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' leading revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.
