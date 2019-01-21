Surgical Suture Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global surgical suture market size is expected to reach at USD 5.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The increasing cases of complicated surgeries and awareness regarding patient safety during surgeries are expected to drive the market in the next few years.

Aging baby boomers and introduction of various sutures by the market players are other high impact rendering market drivers. For instance, in November 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved RESORBA suture range developed by Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc.

Furthermore, advantages associated with multivalent sutures over staples and adhesives in complicated surgeries are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Staples cause more pain and are less precise in complicated wound closure, hence sutures are preferred over staples. This factor is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the market for surgical sutures over the forecast period.

Increasing number of surgical procedures due to the presence of a large geriatric population, government support in various countries, and favorable reimbursement scenario are likely to further drive the market in the forthcoming years.

The type segment comprises absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable suture provides temporary support to wound till it heals, can withstand normal stress, and there is no need to remove it post-surgery as it gets absorbed in the body after a certain period. This factor is anticipated to drive the demand for this type in near future.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Absorbable suture accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its share in the coming years

Multivalent filament accounted for the maximum market share in 2017 due to its high strength, pliability, and more flexibility than monovalent filament

Cardiovascular surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the market by application in 2017, attributed to adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and rising number of cardiovascular surgeries performed around the world due to high incidence of cardiovascular diseases and development

North America accounted for the largest share of the surgical sutures market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to the presence of major market players

accounted for the largest share of the surgical sutures market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years due to the presence of major market players Some of the major market players are Ethicon Inc.; Medtronic; Integra LifeSciences; Péters Surgical; Internacional Farmacéutica; Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; and Smith & Nephew.

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical sutures market on the basis of type, filament, application, and region:

Surgical Sutures Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Absorbable Nonabsorbable

Surgical Sutures Filament Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Monovalent Multivalent

Surgical Sutures Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Ophthalmic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Neurological Surgery Others

Surgical Sutures End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Surgical Sutures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Spain Italy France U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



