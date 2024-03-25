Surgical Sutures Market size to grow by USD 1.102 billion between 2023 to 2027, North America to occupy 36% market share, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Sutures Market is set to grow by USD 1.102 billion from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of over 4.68% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increase in volume of surgeries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Sutures Market 2023-2027

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027).

Download Sample Report in minutes!

Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,102.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China

The report on the surgical sutures market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for natural and antimicrobial coating surgical sutures is driving market growth:

The rising demand for natural and antimicrobial coating surgical sutures is fueling market expansion. These sutures, categorized as absorbable and non-absorbable, are pivotal in medical treatments. Natural absorbable sutures like Chromic Gut and STARCRYL polyglycolic acid types are gaining traction for scarless wound healing. Ethicon's antibacterial-coated sutures combat Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), recommended by many healthcare bodies. The preference for natural absorbable sutures over synthetic types is projected to drive market growth.

Technological advancements or improvements in suture-assist devices are a major trend in the market.

Growing preference toward MIS is hindering market growth and forecasting.

Market Segmentation

The surgical sutures market analysis includes Product, End-user and geography landscape. This study identifies the emergence of smart sutures, technological advancements, or improvements in suture-assist devices, Growing focus on emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical sutures market growth during the next few years.

North America is projected to contribute 36% to the global market growth during the forecast period. In the US, factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, rising healthcare spending, and increased product approvals drive market growth. Canada's market, characterized by diversification and technology-driven approaches, benefits from growing healthcare expenditure and demand for advanced medical technologies.

is projected to contribute 36% to the global market growth during the forecast period. In the US, factors such as favorable reimbursement policies, rising healthcare spending, and increased product approvals drive market growth. market, characterized by diversification and technology-driven approaches, benefits from growing healthcare expenditure and demand for advanced medical technologies. Hospitals, which may be private entities or working under government institutions, are well-equipped with advanced medical facilities. Hospitals have technologically advanced medical equipment to detect and diagnose the most critical cases and perform surgeries. They have a state-of-the-art infrastructure that caters to the growing demand for physicians and patients. The increase in the volume of surgeries will positively increase the share of the hospitals segment, as the sutures are used to close the wound after surgery.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters

View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

B. Braun SE

Boston Scientific Corp.

Conmed Corp.

DemeTECH Corp.

GPC Medical Ltd.

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Internacional Farmaceutica SA de CV

Johnson and Johnson

Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Lux Sutures AS

Medtronic Plc

Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd.

Peters Surgical

Smith and Nephew plc

Surgical Specialties Corp.

Sutcon Sutures

Teleflex Inc.

Theragenics Corp.

Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.

B. Braun SE - The company offers surgical sutures such as Optilene, Dafilon, and Supramid.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Analyst Review:

The Global Surgical Sutures Market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the increasing demand for advanced medical suturing devices and wound healing products. Key market players such as CP Medical, Atramat, Medtronic (Covidien), and others are driving innovation in the field, catering to diverse surgical needs and ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

The market valuation for surgical sutures is on the rise, with companies like Teleflex Incorporated (Teleflex Medical OEM), Sutumed, and others contributing to its growth. Products segments such as knotted absorbable sutures, knotless absorbable sutures, knotted non-absorbable sutures, and knotless non-absorbable sutures are witnessing increased sales, supported by advancements in synthetic materials, suture coatings, and braiding technologies. Specialty sutures like Triclosan-coated polyglactin 910 by Dolphin Sutures are gaining traction due to their antibacterial properties, enhancing patient outcome improvement and safe recovery. The market also sees opportunities in therapeutic procedures across various surgical techniques, including minimally invasive procedures and cardiovascular surgeries.

With an aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surgical interventions such as joint replacements and cardiac procedures are increasing, driving the demand for advanced wound closure solutions like tissue adhesives and hemostats. However, pricing pressures and distribution challenges remain key considerations for stakeholders, necessitating strategic selling and portfolio diversification to capitalize on emerging opportunities in underpenetrated markets.

The Surgical Sutures Market witnesses active participation from key players such as Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd. (Universal Sutures), GMD Group, Dynek Pvt Ltd., Unilene, Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd, and Corza Medical. Future Market Insights conducted an industry trend analysis, revealing significant growth potential driven by factors like rising injuries from road accidents, increasing demand for cosmetic procedures, and the surge in orthopedic interventions. Sales analysis and pricing studies indicate a growing preference for surgical staples and advanced suture thread segments, particularly in orthopedic and internal tissue surgeries. Regulatory requirements and healthcare infrastructure play pivotal roles in shaping market dynamics, while research and development organizations drive innovation. With a focus on addressing complications and meeting regulatory standards, new players entering the market need to understand buying behavior and decision-making groups. Distribution channels, payer preferences, and the influence of healthcare professionals further impact product sales. Key opportunities lie in addressing the needs of diverse surgical applications, such as skin, blood vessels, and internal tissues, with effective product offerings. Conference materials and webinars provide valuable insights for key stakeholders, guiding strategic decisions and enhancing market competitiveness.

Market Overview:

The Surgical Sutures Market is a vital component of the broader Wound Closure Devices market, catering to a diverse range of medical procedures and patient needs. Key players in the industry, such as DemeTECH Corporation, Kono Seisakusho Co., Ltd, and Mani Inc., alongside others like Olimp Surgical Sutures and Unisur Lifecare Pvt Ltd., drive innovation and competition. Surgical sutures play a crucial role in closing wounds across various tissues and organs, reducing scar formation and promoting optimal healing. Barbed sutures and antibacterial sutures address specific needs, while alternative wound closure methods offer versatility in surgical procedures. Market analysis encompasses product segment sales, revenue, and pricing, alongside industry trend, patent, and conference materials analysis. With increasing healthcare coverage and reimbursement schemes, the market witnesses growth opportunities, particularly in trauma, burns, and orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures. The market's competitive landscape involves manufacturers, distributors, and research organizations, catering to the evolving needs of healthcare facilities and end users.

Related Reports:

The absorbable sutures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 622.72 million.

The global dental sutures market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.95 million at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2022 and 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio