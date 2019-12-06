WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Surly-Bikes-Recalls-Bicycle-Racks-Due-to-Crash-and-Injury-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Surly front bicycle racks

Hazard: The recalled front bicycle rack can loosen and contact the front wheel, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycle racks immediately and contact the bike shop or online retailer where it was originally purchased to arrange for a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Surly Bikes toll-free at 877-773-3191 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.surlybikes.com and click on the "Safety Recall 8 and 24-Pack Rack" button for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,139

Description:

This recall involves all Surly 8-Pack Racks and Surly 24-Pack front bicycle racks and Pack Rat Bicycles equipped with these racks. The racks were sold in black and silver finishes, are made of tubular chromoly steel and are intended for use on the front of a bicycle.

Incidents/Injuries: Surly has received 15 reports of racks failing, including three reports of minor injuries including sprains and lacerations, and seven reports of serious injuries including a fractured vertebra.

Sold At: Bicycle stores nationwide and online at various websites from December 2015 through September 2019 for $110 and $150 for the 8-Pack Rack and 24-Pack Rack, respectively, and $1,350 for the Pack Rat complete bicycle with rack.

Importer: Surly Bikes, a wholly-owned brand of Quality Bicycle Products Inc., of Bloomington, Minn.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-036

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

https://www.cpsc.gov

