Surprise FirstEnergy Foundation "Gifts of the Season" Make Spirits Bright for Two Ohio Nonprofits

As part of a commitment to help address food and housing insecurity, the Foundation awarded grants to organizations in Ohio that meet critical needs through programs that provide food, shelter and other essential services:

Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley ($10,000): The grant supports programs that provide meals, shelter and vital resources to those experiencing homelessness in the Youngstown area. In the last year, the Rescue Mission has provided more than 130,000 meals to local people in need and sheltered more than a 1,000 people overnight, including men, women and children.

The grant supports programs that provide meals, shelter and vital resources to those experiencing homelessness in the Youngstown area. In the last year, the Rescue Mission has provided more than 130,000 meals to local people in need and sheltered more than a 1,000 people overnight, including men, women and children. Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor ($10,000): The grant supports efforts to fight hunger and serve nutritious meals to vulnerable residents in Toledo. Located in Toledo's central city, the MLK Kitchen feeds more than 200 people each day, including school children and the elderly. In 2024, they served 36,500 meals and distributed 3,000 food boxes to the south Toledo community.

Torrence Hinton, FirstEnergy's Ohio President: "The holidays can be especially tough for families in need, and colder weather adds even more pressure. For neighbors without a warm bed or a place to call home, Ohio's harsh conditions make shelter a lifeline. Thanks to the incredible work of our nonprofit partners, more people will have access to warm meals, safe shelter and the care they deserve. We're grateful to stand alongside these organizations in supporting our communities."

Marking 10 Years of Impact and Inclusion

Since 2016, the FirstEnergy Foundation's "Gifts of the Season" program has supported local nonprofits and community initiatives that bring people together and make our neighborhoods stronger. Now celebrating its 10th year, the program continues to grow and adapt to meet community needs, reflecting FirstEnergy's commitment to inclusion and care. The Foundation has been able to provide $1.2 million in grants since the "Gifts of the Season" program began.

About the FirstEnergy Foundation

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits that serve and meet the critical needs of customers in communities served by FirstEnergy's electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business. To date in 2025, the Foundation has distributed more than $5.5 million in community support across FirstEnergy's operational area.

The FirstEnergy Foundation does not accept unsolicited grant applications. For more information about grant opportunities or corporate sponsorships, visit the FirstEnergy Foundation webpage or email inquiries to FirstEnergy's Community Involvement team.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.