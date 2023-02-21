Surrozen Chooses TransPerfect's Trial Interactive eClinical Platform for Comprehensive TMF Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that Surrozen has selected its Trial Interactive eClinical platform, including electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) and TMF solutions to create a centralized, quality-focused approach to TMF management.

Surrozen is a US-based biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics to treat serious diseases characterized by tissue injury. In order to streamline and own their TMF operations, Surrozen sought a technology and service solution that would provide an extensible eTMF paired with TMF services for independent quality control. This approach ensures their ability to avoid managing multiple vendors, reducing complexity and risk while retaining maximum autonomy. Other factors in the evaluation criteria included user experience, implementation support, and scalability to add connected solutions like QMS and CTMS as needed.

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive technology ensures global study teams operate efficiently through all phases of a clinical trial, facilitating inspection readiness and helping users bring life-changing therapies to patients. The eClinical platform is built by clinical professionals for clinical professionals with a practical approach to innovation and collaboration powered by industry experts.

Michael Lauw, Surrozen's Vice President of Development Operations, stated, "Trial Interactive provides an important combination of IT and service solutions for a growing company: a scalable eTMF packaged with implementation, validation, management, and oversight services. It was a bonus to learn about their partnership with LMK Consulting. Trial Interactive's TMF expertise was essential to our decision."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Surrozen's work in tissue regeneration is innovative and important, and we are proud that Trial Interactive has been chosen to support Surrozen's TMF management processes."

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR Part 11-compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact [email protected] or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/ .

SOURCE TransPerfect