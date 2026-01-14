Survey: 61% Say They're Not Ready for Agentic AI, Yet Adoption Is Rising

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. companies race to deploy agentic AI, a new survey commissioned by Parseur suggests many may be moving faster than their data can support. In a survey of 500 U.S. business leaders and managers involved in document-heavy processes, 69% said their organization is already using agentic AI or plans to implement them in 2026, while 61% report they do not feel very prepared for safe autonomous decision-making.

42% of respondents said their organization is already using agentic AI, and 27% plan to adopt it in 2026, signaling a shift from experimentation to active deployment. At the same time, foundational challenges remain. 88% of respondents said they discover errors in the data feeding their systems at least sometimes, and 43% reported spending four or more hours per week correcting or revalidating document-derived information. As AI systems take action across finance, operations and customer workflows, data errors can quickly multiply instead of being corrected.

"Agentic AI is moving from experimentation to execution," said Sylvestre Dupont, co-founder and CEO of Parseur. "But the leap to AI-driven decision-making requires trust in the underlying data, clear governance and resilient validation processes. The survey results show that many organizations are racing ahead before they feel fully equipped to manage autonomy safely."

Methodology

In December 2025, Parseur commissioned a survey of 500 U.S.-based professionals involved in processes requiring the extraction and validation of document-derived data, including invoices, purchase orders, contracts, intake forms, shipping documents and PDFs. Respondents included a mix of C-suite executives, directors, managers and other senior business leaders across a broad range of industries.

About Parseur

Parseur is a document processing platform that helps businesses automatically extract data from emails, PDFs and other documents, with no coding required. Companies use Parseur to eliminate repetitive tasks, reduce human error and accelerate workflows across operations, logistics, finance and customer service. The platform is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide to streamline document-heavy processes and scale their productivity. Learn more at parseur.com.

