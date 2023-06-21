Survey: 90% of Data Experts Seek to Alleviate Workload Increases from Fragmented Pipelines and Overwhelming Business Demands

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leader in data productivity, and Vanson Bourne have released findings of a survey in a new report, " Data Productivity: A Survey of Data Experts ." The survey data offers insights from data team practitioners and leaders on how they manage the increasing complexity of unprecedented amounts of data, team workloads and overall performance at work.

The survey polled more than 900 experts across the United States and the United Kingdom to determine the impact of data and business demands on data teams. Survey results illustrate that data teams are overextending themselves to meet business demands.

84% of respondents described the volume of their workload as exceeding their capacity

90% reported an increase in their workload over the last year, a challenge that will only grow if not addressed soon

Additional key points from the survey include:

Teams spend too much time at work integrating, collecting and transforming data rather than performing strategic work.

For nearly 40% of respondents, this work takes between a day and a week to perform per project

34% of respondents said this process takes 3 to 5 hours to complete per project — a sizable chunk of the typical 8-hour workday

Employees using slow, inflexible pipelines can't get the right information when they need it

Data professionals spend too much time pulling from and unifying a high volume of data sources to build their data pipelines, which only delays the transformation process.

41% of respondents reported that their company uses 51-100 data sources

22% of respondents reported that their company uses 101-200 data sources

6% of respondents reported that their company uses 201-500 data sources

The sheer number of sources these experts use becomes a burden because they drastically increase their workload

Employee burnout hasn't reached disastrous levels, but it's on the rise, and it's leading to challenges with talent retention for employees who enjoy their work.

More than a third of respondents described feeling at least some burnout

19% of respondents described feeling very burned out

74% of employees responded that they feel very motivated at work.

Companies must find ways to alleviate data team members' workload if they want to avoid employee burnout

Low-code and no-code tools are emerging as a primary strategy for companies to transform business-ready data.

Sophisticated, visually guided low-code environments help create accurate, maintainable and self-documenting code

These solutions make it possible for team members with less coding expertise to pull and transform necessary business data

Cost-effective and agile, these solutions also help end tribal knowledge, which can alleviate the challenges associated with employee turnover

"This research highlights the data productivity pitfalls that modern data teams experience on a day-to-day basis," said Ed Thompson, CTO and co-founder of Matillion. "By taking note of these results — and partnering with organizations like ours to find solutions – businesses can empower their data teams to perform and prioritize impactful projects rather than the transformation of data; assure key decision makers with precision in their business decisions; and make it simple and cost-effective to deliver the right data to the right person at the right time."

Thompson continued, "At a time where change is rapid, complexity is growing and the appetite for the right insights at the right time is voracious, addressing data productivity issues changes the game. If organizations don't take these challenges seriously, not only will they cost money and time in lost resources, but will expose the talent pipeline to employee burnout and turnover. "

For the full report, visit [link] .

About Matillion

Matillion is the productivity platform for data teams.



Matillion makes data work more productive by empowering the entire data team – coders and non-coders alike – to move, transform, and orchestrate data pipelines faster. Its Data Productivity Cloud empowers the whole team to deliver quality data at a speed and scale that matches the business's data ambitions.

Thousands of enterprises including Cisco , DocuSign , Pacific Life , Slack , and TUI trust Matillion to move, transform, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI.

Native integration with popular cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift and Google BigQuery lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.

See Matillion for yourself , and follow us on Linkedin or Twitter .

About Vanson Bourne

Vanson Bourne is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Their reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis is founded upon rigorous research principles and their ability to seek the opinions of senior decision makers across technical and business functions, in all business sectors and all major markets. For more information, visit www.vansonbourne.com .

Media contact:

Inkhouse (for Matillion)

[email protected]

SOURCE Matillion