Survey: CHRO Confidence Hits New High

59% of HR Leaders Expect Company Hiring to Increase in Early 2026

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 6 in 10 HR executives plan to increase their companies' hiring over the next six months. That's according to the latest survey of US chief human resource officers (CHROs) from The Conference Board.

This surge in hiring expectations—alongside rising confidence in employee engagement—has pushed the CHRO Confidence Index to a new high of 59, the strongest reading since the series began in Q1 2023. (A reading above 50 reflects more positive than negative responses.)

While all three components of the CHRO Confidence Index—hiring, retention, and engagement—improved from Q4 2025, the gains mask a growing imbalance: Hiring and engagement are strengthening, but retention remains a persistent weak spot. The uptick in retention reflects stabilization more than momentum, with 34% of CHROs expecting improvement (up from 31%) and nearly half expecting no change.

"Hiring momentum is back, but retention is where the real work begins. CHROs should treat this moment as an opportunity to redesign the employee experience, investing in leadership quality, skills development, and more personalized employee engagement. Organizations that balance hiring with internal mobility and skill building will be better equipped to sustain growth," said Diana Scott, US Human Capital Center Leader, The Conference Board.

Conducted among 114 CHROs, the Q1 2026 survey highlights both strengthening confidence and shifting investment priorities as organizations position themselves for growth.

Hiring: Do HR leaders expect to hire more employees in the next six months?

The CHRO Confidence Index: Hiring component was 63 in Q1 2026, up from 60 in Q4 2025.

CHROs' workforce expansion plans continued to climb:

59% expect to increase their hiring in the first half of 2026—up from 54% in Q4 2025.

their hiring in the first half of 2026—up from 54% in Q4 2025. 17% of CHROs expect to decrease their hiring over the next six months—up slightly from 15% in Q4 2025.

Retention: Do HR leaders expect employees to stay over the next six months?

The CHRO Confidence Index: Retention component was 55 in Q1, up slightly from 53 in Q4 2025.

Retention expectations edge up:

34% of CHROs expect their employee retention to increase , up modestly from 31% in Q4 2025.

, up modestly from 31% in Q4 2025. 19% of CHROs expect employee retention to decrease over the next six months—down from 22% in Q4 2025.

Engagement: Do HR leaders expect their employees to be committed, motivated, and connected to their work and the organization over the next six months?

The CHRO Confidence Index: Engagement component was 60 in Q1, up from 56 in Q4 2025.

Employee engagement expectations jumped significantly:

53% expect engagement levels to increase —up significantly from 43% in Q4 2025.

—up significantly from 43% in Q4 2025. 21% expect engagement levels to decrease—down from 24% in Q4 2025.

"The data suggests that organizations have been doubling down on leadership as the primary driver of workforce performance, while treating AI as a tool for efficiency rather than a capability to be embedded in leadership and talent systems. The next competitive advantage will likely come from integrating these two—developing leaders who can lead with AI, not just alongside it," said Robin Erickson, PhD, Head of Human Capital Research, The Conference Board.

Workforce investments are concentrated on leadership development, followed by AI and retention.

50% said leadership and manager development saw increased investment over the past six months.

36% said AI or automation for HR or operations.

34% said employee retention and engagement initiatives.

Leadership investments focus on mid-level and frontline manager development.

49% of those who invested in leadership and manager development focused on mid-level leadership capability over the past six months.

47% said frontline and first-time manager development.

Only 2% said they invested in AI and emerging digital capabilities development for leadership and managers.

Investments in AI focus on automation more than learning and coaching.

49% of those who invested in AI or automation over the past six months focused on organizational proprietary AI tools.

37% invested in recruiting and talent screening automation.

32% invested in administrative process automation.

Only 20% invested in learning and coaching tools.

Organizations invested in non-financial levers to drive retention and engagement.

36% of those who invested in retention and engagement focused on recognition and non-compensation awards.

33% invested in employee well-being and mental health support.

33% invested in career progression and internal mobility support.

Organizations are focused more on upskilling leadership abilities than AI skills.

56% of those who invested in upskilling focused on leadership and management capability building.

40% invested in AI and emerging digital capabilites.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

SOURCE The Conference Board