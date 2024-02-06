Survey: Fewer Workers Plan to Change Jobs Despite Continued Demand for Talent

News provided by

Robert Half

06 Feb, 2024, 08:05 ET

  • Workers are carefully weighing options and generally feel fulfilled in their current roles
  • Gen Z and marketing and creative professionals are most likely to make a move

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While job openings remain elevated and talent shortages persist, there is less attrition in the labor force with fewer workers planning to change jobs this year. According to new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half, only 36% of workers plan to look for a new job in the next six months, down from 49% in July 2023.

View the results over time.

Continue Reading
Job search plans over-time
Job search plans over-time

Professionals Most Likely to Make a Move (By Generation and Specialization)

Generation

February 2024     

July 2023         

Gen Z

55 %

74 %

Millennials

48 %

63 %

Gen X

28 %

44 %

Baby Boomer

13 %

23 %

Specialization

February 2024

July 2023

Marketing and Creative

55 %

51 %

Technology

45 %

64 %

Legal

40 %

32 %

Human Resources

31 %

56 %

Accounting and Finance

27 %

41 %

Administrative and Customer Support

27 %

47 %

What's Contributing to the Big Stay?
Compared to the shifts experienced during the Great Resignation, the research suggests workers are more likely to stay in their current role, at least for the first half of 2024. Some of the reasons they report include:

  1. Their current job offers a level of flexibility that they aren't willing to lose (44%)
  2. They feel fulfilled in their current role (42%)
  3. They feel well compensated for their work (37%)

"The churn in the labor market of the past few years has normalized," said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. "We're now seeing workers pause and take stock of their careers, as well as employers taking a more strategic approach to hiring."

Demand is High for Skilled Workers
For professionals looking to make a change in 2024, there are opportunities. According to Robert Half's State of Hiring report, 57% of companies plan to add new positions during the first half of 2024. Another 39% are hiring for vacated roles. Company growth (66%) and employee turnover (52%) are the top factors influencing hiring decisions. Additionally, 77% of businesses that postponed projects in 2023 said that they plan to move forward with them in 2024.

Read more about The Demand for Skilled Talent.  

Workers' Main Motivators
Workers have made it clear that they aren't likely to make a move unless the opportunity meets certain criteria. When asked what would lead them to look for a new position, workers cited:

  • A higher salary (55%)
  • Better benefits and perks (36%)
  • A job with more remote flexibility than my current company offers (32%)

Fay added: "While employers may have more leverage in today's job market, they still face hiring challenges. Professionals who possess the desired skills to help boost company productivity, alleviate workloads and complete mission critical projects are still in high demand. Hiring managers should have a thoughtful plan in place so they are ready to compete for talent."

About the Research
The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm from Oct. 27 – Nov.17, 2023. It includes responses from more than 1,275 workers 18 and older in finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support, human resources, and other areas at companies with 20 or more employees in the United States.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 400 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

SOURCE Robert Half

Also from this source

Robert Half Named a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ for 27th Consecutive Year

Robert Half Named a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ for 27th Consecutive Year

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary, Protiviti®, has been named by Fortune...
ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.