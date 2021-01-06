PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new Colling Media Snapshot Survey, rather than waiting for a problem in their home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, U.S. adults are taking steps to prevent having to call for service and repairs.

The Colling Media Snapshot Survey was conducted on January 4-5, 2021 and canvassed 571 adult homeowners 18+ from throughout the United States. The study's purpose was to determine consumer familiarity with preventive HVAC inspection services, and to understand how consumers find an HVAC company when service is needed.

Chief findings of the Snapshot Survey include:

68% of consumers are aware that most heating and air conditioning companies offer preventive maintenance inspection services.

50% of consumers say they had preventive maintenance inspection services on their heating and air conditioning systems last year that were not connected to a problem.

When needing heating or air conditioning service, 21.6% of consumers hire companies based on advertising awareness or online searches.

"When most consumers need HVAC service, they either turn to the last company they hired, or they ask a friend or family member for a referral," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "But nearly a quarter of consumers rely on advertising awareness and online searches for HVAC firms. That means 26.5 million households actively search for an HVAC company when they require service, and that's a golden advertising and marketing opportunity for HVAC companies that are serious about growing their business."

The original survey results can be found here: Survey: More Consumers Adopting Preventive HVAC Inspection Measures.

Topline Results:

Did you have a preventive maintenance inspection service on your heating and air conditioning system in the past 12 months that was not related to a problem?

50% Yes

50% No

Think about the last time you had a heating or air conditioning service company come to your home. Was it to fix a problem or perform a preventive maintenance inspection?

59% "To fix a problem."

41% "To inspect my heating and air conditioning system for preventive maintenance."

Were you aware that most heating and air conditioning companies offer preventive maintenance inspection services?

68% Yes

32% No

Think about the last time you had a heating or air conditioning service company come to your home. How did you decide what company to call?

51.1% "I contacted the company that previously service my home."

27.3% "I asked a friend or family member for a referral."

14.3% "I searched online for a company."

7.3% "I contacted a company that I remembered from its advertising."

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

