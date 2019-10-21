Survey: Rapid Time to Value Is The Main Driver for Analytics Projects, Yet Making Data Available for Insights Is A Barrier for 90% of Enterprises

The survey polled more than 200 IT, data science, and data engineering professionals at North American organizations with at least 1,000 employees. The top takeaways include:

Enterprises struggle to use data volumes for actionable insights.

On average, data volumes are growing at a rate of 63% a month

12% report that their data volumes are growing at 100% or more per month

More than 20% of those surveyed report drawing from 1,000 or more data sources

Responsibility for exploiting data is divided between IT groups (55%) and business units (45%)

Enterprises are tapping the cloud to simplify and scale data management.

While less than one-quarter (23%) of respondents have completely centralized their BI and analytics teams, virtually all plan to tap the cloud for data management, migrate or continue to migrate data to the cloud over the next 24 months

90% have already placed some data in CDWs

37% of organizational data is in CDWs, 35% is in on-premises data warehouses, and 25% is in offsite, non-CDWs

Three CDWs dominate: Amazon Redshift (used by 54% of the respondents), Google BigQuery (50%), and Snowflake (26%)

The top reason enterprises migrate their data to cloud platforms is faster time-to-value for implementing analytics projects

Despite broad and growing use of CDWs, they aren't a panacea; CDW adoption alone does not address all data analytics needs.

More than 90% said it is challenging to make data available in a format usable for analytics

Respondents cited several obstacles slowing their data analytics projects, including a lack of necessary data granularity; manual coding of data pipelines; and difficulty connecting with multiple data sources

Part of the challenge is in how enterprises are using legacy ETL processes in a modern data environment.

Many struggle with the sequence and process of data transformation; more than one-third (37%) manually code data into the necessary format before loading it into BI and analytics tools

Only 28% load data into the cloud and then use the cloud platform to automate the transformation process

Data portability (45%) and scalability (46%) top the list of perceived benefits of a modern approach to data transformation

"Without the right data management strategy, growing data volumes go from a competitive advantage to a company-wide struggle to make it useful," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "Our research underscores the demand and the urgency to use the flexibility and scalability of the cloud - not just to store data, but also to accelerate insights through data transformation."

For the full results of the Matillion IDG Research MarketPulse survey, visit http://bit.ly/35jlA9L. For an infographic depicting the results, visit http://bit.ly/33FVQCG.

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

Media contact

Katie Pierini

Nonfiction for Matillion

kpierini@nonfictionagency.com

847.708.5600

SOURCE Matillion

Related Links

https://www.matillion.com

