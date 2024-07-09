Survey Reveals 60% of Gen Z Worry They Will Never Own a Home

News provided by

Clever Real Estate

Jul 09, 2024, 08:43 ET

96% of Gen Zers have concerns about buying a home, with 54% worrying they won't be able to afford it and 48% fearing hidden costs.

ST. LOUIS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 60% of Gen Z worry they might never own a home, with nearly all adult Gen Zers (98%) citing significant barriers to homeownership, according to a new survey from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

The primary obstacles cited by Gen Z include the high cost of homes (50%) and steep interest rates (31%). Currently, 61% of Gen Z non-homeowners have less than $10,000 saved for a home, which would only cover a 20% down payment on a property valued at less than $50,000.

Continue Reading
Which goals are more important to you than homeownership?
Which goals are more important to you than homeownership?
What are your biggest barriers to buying a home?
What are your biggest barriers to buying a home?

Only 18% of prospective Gen Z buyers believe they can afford a home. A majority of Gen Z (52%) anticipate their first home to cost less than $250,000. Nonetheless, 29% anticipate someday owning a home worth over $1 million.

Although 92% of Gen Z say owning a home is important, a whopping 96% prioritize other goals above homeownership, such as stable employment (51%), building a career (48%), and starting a family (32%).

More than three-quarters (79%) of Gen Z homeowners don't think the average member of their generation could afford a home. Further, 33% received parental assistance for their down payment, and 31% moved in with their parents to save for their home.

The survey also found that 1 in 3 Gen Z homeowners (33%) have struggled to pay their mortgage, and 1 in 8 (13%) regret that their mortgage is too expensive.

Unsurprisingly, two-thirds (68%) of Gen Z homeowners express regrets, with 21% saying they didn't have sufficient knowledge about the home-buying process — and 38% admitting to obtaining home-buying information from TikTok.

Among Gen Z renters, a majority (52%) have struggled to pay rent. Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) cite financial irresponsibility as a barrier to homeownership, and 35% are concerned about qualifying for a mortgage.

Despite these challenges and concerns, 90% of Gen Z remain optimistic, believing they will purchase a home before the current U.S. average age of 35, with 33% expecting to own a home by age 25.

Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/gen-z-homeownership/

About Clever Real Estate
Clever Real Estate is a technology company that produces educational real estate content reaching over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 2,300+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached $8.5 billion in real estate sold, matched 100,000+ customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $160 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans 19,000 agents across all 50 states.

Please contact Nicole Lehman at [email protected] with any questions or to arrange an interview.

CONTACT:
Nicole Lehman
Clever Real Estate
[email protected]
724-719-0406

SOURCE Clever Real Estate

Also from this source

New Research: Real Estate Agents Find Best Opportunities in Detroit, Face Biggest Challenges in San Francisco

New Research: Real Estate Agents Find Best Opportunities in Detroit, Face Biggest Challenges in San Francisco

Detroit is the best city for real estate agents in America, while San Francisco is the worst, according to new research from Clever Real Estate, a St....
Americans Spend Nearly $55,000 to Sell a Home in 2024

Americans Spend Nearly $55,000 to Sell a Home in 2024

Home sellers in 2024 spend an average of $54,616 to sell their homes, with 42% reporting that the costs exceeded their expectations, according to a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics