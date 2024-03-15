Survival Drama ON FIRE Heads to NBC Universal Streaming Service Peacock March 22

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS) announced today that the pulse-pounding survival drama ON FIRE is coming to the NBC Universal streaming service Peacock this spring. Inspired by the true and harrowing events from several catastrophic wildfires on the Pacific coast, the film premiered at the 2023 Mammoth Film Festival where it was nominated for Best Genre Film. Starring Peter Facinelli (The Twilight Saga), the film is set to premiere on Peacock March 22.

Courtesy of Cineverse

In addition to Facinelli, ON FIRE is anchored by the exceptional talents of Asher Angel (Shazam! Fury of the Gods), Fiona Dourif (Chucky) and Golden Globe nominee Lance Henriksen (Aliens).

ON FIRE tells the story of an ordinary man thrown into extraordinary circumstances. Dave Laughlin (Facinelli) is a humble man who has spent his life working to be a great husband, father and son. Living in a remote area of Northern California, he finds his world suddenly and violently torn apart as devastating wildfires rip through the surrounding area. With precious moments ticking by, Laughlin must flee with his son (Angel) and pregnant wife (Dourif) if they have any hope of surviving the rapid forces of mother nature.

At its core, ON FIRE not only captivates with its compelling narrative, but it also delivers a profound message addressing pressing global climate concerns. The film poignantly tackles the urgent issue of the climate crisis while also paying homage to the unwavering courage and support of our fearless firefighters.

"With a deep and diverse catalog of content, we could not think of a better home for this film," said Marc Rashba, EVP, Partnerships at Cineverse. "Peacock has an incredible audience, and we feel the themes in the film reflect so many of them. From family and faith to action and survival, this film is able to touch at the core of who we are and the inherent fight within us all."

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of entertainment. For more information, please visit cineverse.com .

CONTACTS:

For Media

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors

Julie Milstead

424-281-5411

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.