Survivor 50 National Challenge Brings Real-Life Idol Hunt to Tamarack Resort

As one of the secret challenge locations, Tamarack hosted an on-site idol hunt that invited guests and visitors to take part in the experience, capturing the spirit of exploration and competition that has defined Survivor for two decades. Participants searched across the resort for Idaho's hidden idol, earning a chance to win a trip to the live finale in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 20th.

"Being chosen as Idaho's location was incredibly meaningful for us," said Kara Finley, COO of Tamarack Resort. "Seeing families and fans spread out across the resort, working together and exploring the mountain in a new way, really captured what Tamarack is all about—shared memorable experiences that bring people outside and together."

Throughout the afternoon, families could be seen trekking through the Village, gathering at clue locations, and comparing notes as they worked together to solve riddles against a backdrop of blue skies and winter mountain scenery. Some participants arrived after cracking the morning clue, while others drove overnight or traveled from neighboring states to take part in the hunt.

Fans were also thrilled to meet Survivor Season 43 winner Mike Gabler, The Alli-Gabler, who joined the search and spent time greeting guests, sharing stories, and taking photos with participants throughout the day.

When asked what advice he would give to future Survivor hopefuls, Gabler encouraged authenticity. "Be you—but be you on a good day," he said. "They're looking for genuine people. Don't overdo it—just be you and see what happens."

Reflecting on lessons from the game that carry into everyday life, Gabler added, "Relationships matter—in life and on the beach. Trust is the currency of every relationship. When you meet people, be good to them, because it'll probably be good for you."

Gabler also shared his appreciation for Tamarack, joking that a Survivor challenge here would, "definitely involve some snowshoeing—and maybe even a jump or a slackline over soft snow."

The event drew visitors from across the region, including Boise, Meridian, McCall, Cascade, Washington State, Oregon, and beyond—many of whom made Tamarack their destination after solving the day's puzzle.

"This is so cool and such a beautiful location," said Nicole from Meridian. "I've applied three times and I'm applying every year until they pick me!"

Others were discovering Tamarack for the first time.

"This place is so beautiful," said Jen, who traveled from Los Angeles for the challenge. "I've been to Sun Valley but never here—we're definitely coming back this summer. I'm bringing my whole family."

"What an amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience," added Megan from Meridian. "And Gabler—what an amazing man!"

The Survivor 50 National Challenge is turning communities across the country into epic Survivor playgrounds, with one idol hidden in each state. Fans can continue the hunt by visiting Survivor50Challenge.com.

Survivor 50 premieres Wednesday, February 25 on CBS and Paramount+.

For more information about Tamarack Resort, visit tamarackidaho.com.

