TAMARACK RESORT LAUNCHES PHASE 1 SALES FOR ASPEN TOWNHOMES

Turnkey Four-Season Mountain Resort Living Steps from Lake Cascade

DONNELLY, Idaho, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort, an award-winning four-season mountain destination located 90 miles north of Boise, has announced the launch of sales for Aspen Townhomes, a new gated community of 60 mountain-modern residences designed for buyers seeking a luxe yet cozy retreat and full resort access with far less upkeep. Construction is underway, with delivery anticipated in Summer 2026. Tamarack is now selling Phase 1, the first release of residences, comprising 16 two- to four-bedroom townhomes ranging from 1,975 to 2,255 square feet, with pricing starting from $1.5 million.

Built in partnership with local Idaho home builder Alturas Homes, Aspen Townhomes blends thoughtful, open-concept mountain living with elevated finishes and contemporary design. Each two-story residence features expansive glass, a two-car garage, and sweeping views of the forest, mountains, and Lake Cascade. Homes may be purchased fully furnished. Interior details include electric fireplaces, engineered hardwood flooring, 10 to 22-foot ceilings, and Thermador ® appliances.

Situated directly across from Tamarack's new 100-slip marina on Lake Cascade and just steps from the Alpine Village, ski lifts, and the award-winning Robert Trent Jones II-designed championship Osprey Meadows Golf Course, Aspen Townhomes places owners at the center of Tamarack's four-season lifestyle. Residents will enjoy a private community pool and maintenance-free living supported by HOA services, including snow removal for driveways and walkways, summer landscape and irrigation maintenance, and long-term exterior upkeep such as roof, deck, hardscape, and structural maintenance. Owners may also choose to participate in Tamarack's rental program for added flexibility.

Aspen Townhomes also provides eligibility for The Club at Tamarack, the resort's private club. Members enjoy access to Club amenities including the lounge, fitness, and dining, with a forthcoming Members Clubhouse planned to include an additional restaurant with private dining, bar and lounge spaces, a fitness center, pool and hot tub, library, locker rooms, game room, meeting and event space, and an events terrace. Club benefits also include, gear valet, on-mountain conveniences such as annual ski passes, a club lift line, locker priority, concierge services, curated member events, access to the Nordic trail network, golf carts, advanced tee times and member golf tournaments.

Set between Lake Cascade and West Mountain, Tamarack is the only resort in the United States where guests can ski, golf, and boat in one place. Following a $200 million transformation and expansion, the resort now features new ski terrain, a 12,000-square-foot Mid-Mountain Lounge, a newly renovated golf course ranked among Golfweek's Top 100 courses in the U.S., and Lake Cascade's first marina.

With expanded après and wellness offerings and a growing calendar of year-round events, Tamarack continues to elevate the guest experience across the Village, the mountain, dining, lodging, and services.

Tamarack Realty is the exclusive sales agency for Aspen Townhomes. The sales gallery is located at 800 Village Drive in Tamarack. For more information about Aspen Townhomes, please call (208) 325-1001, email [email protected] or to explore Tamarack Resort's other real estate offerings, visit https://villageattamarack.net/aspen-townhomes/ or https://alturashomes.com/tamarack/.

About Tamarack Resort:

Tamarack Resort is a four-season mountain destination located between Lake Cascade and West Mountain in Donnelly, Idaho, just 90 miles north of Boise. As the only resort in the United States where guests can ski, golf, and boat in one place, Tamarack spans nearly 1,400 acres of skiable terrain and miles of scenic trails, offering year-round adventure for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The resort recently completed a $200 million revitalization, highlighted by the opening of the 12,000-square-foot Mid-Mountain Lodge for dining, après-ski, and private events, along with the full restoration of the Robert Trent Jones II-designed Osprey Meadows Golf Course. Other highlights include new ski trails, an expanded Sports School, a wellness studio offering yoga and Pilates, and upgraded snowmaking and terrain improvements. Opening in summer 2026, a 100-slip marina will be the first and only on Lake Cascade. From its vibrant alpine village and culinary offerings to its unparalleled mountain setting, Tamarack embodies the spirit of adventure year-round.

