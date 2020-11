Survivorship Announces its 2021 Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Online Conference. Survivors in a changing world. Tweet this

Regular Conference - Saturday and Sunday May 22 - 23, 2021

Clinician's Conference - Friday May 21, 2021

Information is at: https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2021-conference/

Past speakers have included:

Dr. Randy Noblitt and Pamela Perskin Noblitt

Extreme Abuse Survivors, Social Security Benefits, and Ethical Practice https://youtu.be/KAPzI8x1qGA

Research Page on Dr. Randy Noblitt

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Empirical and Forensic Evidence of Ritual Abuse

https://endritualabuse.org/empirical-and-forensic-evidence-of-ritual-abuse

Dr. Karol Darsa

5 Common Mistakes in Trauma Treatment https://youtu.be/RgUneyGaBbY

Biographical Information on Dr. Karol Darsa https://www.reconnectcenter.com/staff/

Neil Brick

Misinformation Campaigns Against Survivors

https://youtu.be/5WY5hiNtCfg

Research Page on Neil Brick

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick/

Dr. Alison Miller

Working Through Your Traumatic Memories and Destroying the Mind Control

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5CS_3GqeVU

Research Page on Dr. Alison Miller

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/alison-miller/

Wendy Hoffman

Dirty Therapy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq75igmOzXk

Research Page on Wendy Hoffman

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman

Dr. Ellen Lacter

End Ritual Abuse https://endritualabuse.org/

Evidence of Ritual Abuse https://endritualabuse.org/category/evidence-of-ritual-abuse/

Research Page on Dr. Ellen Lacter https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE - Survivorship Board Member

Research Review Statistics

https://youtu.be/Un2UpO9z4Ns

Journal Articles on Child and Ritual Abuse

https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/journal-articles-on-child-and-ritual-abuse-laurie-matthew/

For more information on ritual abuse and mind control:

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ritual Abuse? What is Mind Control? What is Dissociation?

https://survivorship.org/frequently-ask-questions/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse

http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Dissociative identity disorder (formerly called Multiple Personality Disorder or MPD) http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Dissociative_Identity_Disorder

What is Survivorship?

Survivorship is one of the oldest and most respected organizations supporting survivors of extreme child abuse, including sadistic sexual abuse, ritualistic abuse, mind control and torture. https://survivorship.org

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

