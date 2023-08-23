Susan G. Komen® Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk Returns to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Patient Care Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold the annual Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patient services nationwide. The Walk will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Symphony Park in Charlotte, NC.

"We look forward to providing a space for the breast cancer community to gather as we continue the fight to end this disease," said Ciarra McEachin, Vice President of the Southeast Region at Susan G. Komen. "Funds raised from this year's Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk will allow us to meet the needs of breast cancer patients and support Komen's Patient Care Center Breast Care Helpline, Financial Assistance and Patient Navigation programs, and improve outcomes for some of the most vulnerable members of our community."

What: Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk



When: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 9:00 AM; Gates Open at 8:30 AM



Where: Symphony Park (SouthPark Mall), Charlotte, NC



Details: Register online at Komen.org/CharlotteWalk

This year's Charlotte MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Bank of America, Walgreens, Gilead Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Audi Charlotte, Principal Financial, Chicago Pneumatic, Novant Health, Alan H. Wise, Blue Cross Blue Shield NC, Domtar, CPI Security and Providers for the Cure sponsor Oncology Specialists of Charlotte.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

