Susan G. Komen® Nashville MORE THAN PINK Walk Returns to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Patient Care Services and Financial Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast research and patient care services to better serve those impacted by the disease. The Walk will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at CoolSprings Galleria.

"We are excited to provide a space for the breast cancer community to gather and raise funds to end this disease," said Joshua Daniel, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen. "This event helps raise critical funds for patient care programs including Komen's Patient Care Helpline, which helps provide financial assistance to those impacted by the disease, and Stand for H.E.R. – A Health Equity Revolution, which works to make health care available to all. Our Walks help fuel programs that help serve all 95 counties in Tennessee and we are thrilled to once again host this walk to bring us closer to a cure."

What: Nashville MORE THAN PINK Walk When: Saturday, October 7, 2023, Walk Begins at 9:30 AM; Registration Opens at 7:00 AM Where: CoolSprings Galleria, Franklin, TN Details: Register Online at www.komen.org/nashvillewalk

Komen is pleased to welcome new and returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, Gilead Oncology, Daiichi-Sankyo, Nashville Yards, Amazon, Ascend Federal Credit Union, CoolSprings Galleria, Equitable Advisors, Pfizer Oncology, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, LC Exteriors LLC, NewsChannel 5 Nashville, Crunch Fitness, Bovana Consulting, F&M Bank, Holistic Bizz Coach, Keystone Financial Resources, PathGroup, The Sapphire Suite, Toyota of CoolSprings, and Yall 106.7. Additionally, Rhori Johnston with NewsChannel5 will serve as the Emcee of the event.

Individuals can continue to support Komen and the fight against breast cancer through other events during the month of October:

The third annual KISS Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert benefit supporting Susan G. Komen will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at The Mulehouse in Columbia, TN. Singer/songwriter Tanya Tucker will headline the event as supporters gather to honor the memories of those that we have lost, support individuals still fighting, and remember those who have survived breast cancer. For more information visit https://www.kissbreastcancergoodbye.org/

Music lovers will also gather on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Opry Goes Pink, an annual event held at the historic Grand Ole Opry, featuring headliner and flip-switcher Carly Pearce. Performances also include Priscilla Block, Gary Mule Deer, The Isaacs, and more. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to Komen to aid in the fight against breast cancer. For more information visit www.opry.com.

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

