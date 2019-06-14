Susan Haines Reid Scholarship Fund in Partnership with Debbie's Dream Foundation Awards Its Second $1,000 Scholarship to Student Who Lost Her Parents to Cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Haines Reid Scholarship Fund (SHRSF) in partnership with Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF) awarded a $1,000 renewable scholarship to Cape Fear High School senior Techiera Matthews. DDF Board Member and North Carolina East Chapter Leader Christy Leonard hand delivered the check to Techiera in front of her family and friends at her graduation celebration in Wade, North Carolina, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. The SHRSF was created in memory of Susan Reid, wife, mother of three, and stomach cancer advocate who passed away of stomach cancer in 2015.

2019 SHRSF in partnership with DDF scholarship recipient Techiera Matthews (middle) of Cape Fear High School pictured with her brother Chris Matthews (left) and DDF Board member and North Carolina East Chapter Co-Founder Christy Leonard (right) The Reid Family (l to r): Chloe, Justin, Susan, Keith, and Robert Reid

Techiera lost her father Rev. Leonard S. Matthews to colon cancer on June 24, 2011, and on October 15, 2018, she lost her mother, Luella Fay Matthews to stomach cancer. She and her only sibling, Chris Matthews, a 19-year-old freshman at Campbell University, hope to carry on the legacy of their parents through their academic endeavors and beyond.

In a recently published Fayetteville Observer article highlighting the siblings' story, Techiera's brother Chris was quoted as saying, "What I want to put into people's minds is that this is an investment that will pay off in the long run. After we get through school, it's on to our careers where we can put our efforts into making a difference."

This year, SHRSF awarded two other students, Haley Guard and Chkylle Boado, each with a $500 scholarship, and renewed a $1000 scholarship for last year's winner Justin Hagan of North Carolina A&T State University. Justin was awarded the inaugural SHRSF scholarship in partnership with DDF at the 5th Annual Fayetteville, North Carolina Golf Tournament & Charity Dinner in 2018. The event was hosted by Christy and her late husband, North Carolina East Chapter co-founder Tony Leonard, who lost his battle with stage IV stomach cancer on January 22, 2019.

"I can't thank my wonderful kids and Debbie's Dream Foundation enough for setting up this scholarship fund," said Keith Reid, husband of the late Susan Reid. "Susan was a big believer in education and helping others. The scholarship is a great way to continue her legacy. She would be so proud."

For more information about the SHRSF in partnership with DDF, please email 216347@email4pr.com or call (954) 475-1200. For more information about DDF and our upcoming events, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide, as well as to the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

