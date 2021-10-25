Susan Haines Reid Scholarship Fund in Partnership with Debbie's Dream Foundation Raises Nearly $10,000 at 3rd Annual Golf Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Haines Reid Scholarship Fund (SHRSF), in partnership with Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer (DDF), hosted its 3rd Annual Golf Tournament on October 1, 2021, at King's Grant Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, NC. The event is held in honor of the late Susan Reid, wife, mother of three, and stomach cancer advocate who passed away of stomach cancer in 2015. Proceeds from the event help award scholarships to high school students in the Fayetteville area and support the mission of Debbie's Dream Foundation. Nearly $10,000 was raised at this year's event.

First Place team of Zach Hunter, Kevin Lockamy, Brian Hughes and Marty Talbert Chloe and Robert Reid. Thank you to our sponsors, including Scrub Oaks Restaurant, who donated gift cards to all participants

The tournament featured 22 teams of 4 golfers who participated in a Low Gross Scramble. Attendees enjoyed tee gifts, a round of golf, and dinner following play. This year's scholarship was awarded to high school student Mia Knobloch.

"It's humbling to see the turnout every year at this event, not only from friends and family who come out to participate in the golf tournament but our many sponsors who contribute to such a fun day," said Robert Reid, son of the late Susan Reid. "Thanks to the generosity of the players and sponsors, a fifth student has now been awarded a 4-year renewable scholarship of $1,000 – helping them overcome the financial burden that all too often accompanies a parent's cancer diagnosis. Our mom would be so proud of the mission of the scholarship fund and the growing number of students that she continues to have a positive influence on."

For more information about the SHRSF in partnership with DDF, please email [email protected] or call (954) 475-1200. For more information about DDF and our upcoming events, visit www.DebbiesDream.org.

About Debbie's Dream Foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer

DDF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gastric cancer, advancing funding for research, and providing education and support internationally to patients, families, and caregivers. DDF seeks as its ultimate goal to make the cure for stomach cancer a reality.

DDF was founded in 2009 by Debbie Zelman after she was diagnosed with stage IV incurable gastric cancer in 2008 and given only weeks to live. Debbie is considered a pioneer by many for bringing awareness to the plight of stomach cancer patients worldwide and the lack of federal funding for stomach cancer research. She did all of this while receiving hundreds of rounds of chemo, in addition to daily oral treatments. Debbie passed away on December 23, 2017, at the age of 50, almost a decade later. As a result of her leadership, DDF now has a Scientific and Medical Advisory Board of world-renowned doctors and chapters throughout the United States and in Canada and Germany. DDF strives to continue Debbie's mission and to make her dream a reality. To learn more about DDF, please visit us at www.DebbiesDream.org.

