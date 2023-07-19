SusieCakes Bakes Up Love Story Like No Other with Taylor Swift Concert Ticket Giveaway and Limited-Edition Eras Themed Cupcakes

CEO and founder of beloved California bakery hopes to make fans' "Wildest Dreams" come true by offering up two tickets to Taylor Swifts' Sold-Out Show on August 7

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Swifties: If you thought you missed out on your chance to attend Taylor Swift's legendary The Eras Tour, take any negativity you might have and Shake It Off because SusieCakes has a Blank Space waiting for one lucky Swiftie and their bestie to see the "Anti-Hero" singer in Los Angeles—the last stop of the hottest concert tour of the summer. The classic all-American bakery is hosting a contest for a chance to win two tickets to the SoFi Stadium show on Monday evening, August 7, in addition to baking up some sweet, Eras-themed treats.

SusieCakes announces "Susie’s Swiftie Giveaway"
"We know All Too Well the process for getting tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has left fans with more Bad Blood than Happiness," said Susan Sarich, SusieCakes founder and CEO. "As a devoted Swiftie since her debut album, my Wildest Dreams came true when I secured a last-minute ticket in Dallas. It was the most incredible concert I've ever attended, and the experience left me with a desire to share it with a fellow SusieCakes fan."

And while there's only two tickets, SusieCakes is spreading the Swiftie Love Story even further by launching a limited-edition Eras Tour Cupcake Collection. Available at select California and Texas bakeries beginning July 21 through September 4, and available for pre-order now. Sold by the dozen ($99), SusieCakes special-edition, Eras-themed cupcakes will steal the show at any Swiftie gathering. Each dozen includes 4 vanilla cupcakes with vanilla buttercream, 4 chocolate cupcakes with vanilla buttercream and 4 red velvet cupcakes. 24-hour pre-order required.

Here's how to enter Susie's Swiftie Giveaway*:

  1. Follow @SusieCakesBakery on Instagram.
  2. Like this contest post and tag at least one friend you'd take with you in the comments.
  3. To receive up to three bonus entries, follow Susan herself on Instagram @SusieSarich and the brand on TikTok @SusieCakes, as well as repost the giveaway to your Instagram story using the hashtag #SusieSwiftieGiveaway.

The giveaway will run now through July 30 at 11:59 p.m. PDT; the lucky winner will be contacted on July 31. For more details, visit susiecakes.com/susies-swiftie-giveaway.

For more information about SusieCakes, head to SusieCakes.com. Keep up with the brand by following them on InstagramFacebook and TikTok.

About SusieCakes:
SusieCakes is a classic all-American bakery concept with twenty-five locations in California and Texas. SusieCakes' promise is to bake the best-tasting, timeless versions of your most-loved treats. All locations are company owned and founder led.

SusieCakes' founder, Susan Sarich, grew up in Chicago, where she was called Susie by her two beloved grandmothers, Mildred and Madeline. Every day Susie would come home from school to enjoy her grandmothers' company over a glass of milk and a fresh-baked treat. This daily baking ritual and special time together in the kitchen left a lasting impression. When Susie grew up and moved to the West Coast, she brought along her grandmothers' carefully recorded recipes on handwritten 3x5 cards. This pure and simple connection to those recipes inspired Susan to create SusieCakes bakeries, and to share her childhood experience with others.

Through SusieCakes, Susan honors her grandmothers: both in her dedication to their baking traditions and her commitment to providing women with progressive careers in the food & hospitality industry. Today, SusieCakes is proud to share that women account for over 80 percent of the SusieCakes team.

*The giveaway is open to U.S. residents, ages 18 and older. See terms and conditions here:  https://susiecakes.com/promotion-terms-and-conditions/ 

