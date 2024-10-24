Susquenita School District Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Pennsylvania District Integrates Proactive Solution to Protect Students and Staff Against Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the full US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed by Susquenita School District of Perry County, Pennsylvania, to protect students and staff from gun-related violence.

Located in Duncannon, the Susquenita School District comprises an elementary, middle, and high school, located on an 85-acre campus just off the Appalachian Trail. It educates approximately 1800 students from Marysville, Duncannon, and other townships each year.

According to the Gun Violence Research Center , 60.6% of the Pennsylvania K-12 gun violence incidents analyzed occurred outside the school. ZeroEyes adds a layer of interior and exterior detection to the district's robust security infrastructure that also includes a visitor management system, surveillance systems, controlled access points, and emergency protocols like threat assessment teams as well as relocation and reunification plans.

"A safe environment promotes excellence by reducing distractions and fostering an atmosphere conducive to learning, creativity, and personal growth while cultivating a sense of trust and belonging within the school community," said Dr. Jon-David Fox, Superintendent of Susquenita School District. "ZeroEyes is an impressive combination of AI and human expertise that will help protect students and staff from gun-related threats on our campus."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and the district's school resource officers as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"I commend Susquenita School District for their focus on security and safety, investing in the future of their students," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By adopting our proactive AI gun detection technology, the district has taken a significant step towards creating a secure learning environment for its students and staff."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images, and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism technology and is the first AI-based gun detection technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance, and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate, and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes