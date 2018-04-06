Sustainability and Government Initiatives to Fast-track Bio-based Chemicals & Materials Industry to $25.90 Billion by 2024

"Governments, especially in Europe and North America, are aiming to encourage sustainable products and processes across various industries to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. This has been driven by various initiatives that include incentives, tax credits, and subsidies," said Soundarya Gowrishankar, Visionary Science Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Europe is also making proactive efforts to move to sustainable material usage across various end markets that are extensively dependent on crude oil-based plastics, resulting in landfill issues."

To position products competitively in the marketplace and convince customers of the sustainability of the product, Gowrishankar recommends participants undertake a complete bio-based product lifecycle analysis. Proprietary lifecycle analysis tools and models will also help in carving out an edge for companies in the marketplace.

Key highlights for success and growth include:

Implementing optimization strategies for sourcing raw material, streamlining production processes, and managing logistics and transportation of materials to address higher average price challenges;

for sourcing raw material, streamlining production processes, and managing logistics and transportation of materials to address higher average price challenges; Strengthening technological competence to obtain stronger expertise in formulation and production activities that will help develop investor and consumer confidence;

competence to obtain stronger expertise in formulation and production activities that will help develop investor and consumer confidence; Bringing bio-based products on par with synthetic counterparts in terms of functionality, performance, price, and familiarity of production processes to accelerate adoption of bio-based materials; and

in terms of functionality, performance, price, and familiarity of production processes to accelerate adoption of bio-based materials; and Increasing scale of production to substantially reduce average prices of bio-based products, thereby boosting customer adoption rates.

"Integration in the industry through partnerships and mergers and acquisitions will remain critical in establishing a seamless value chain, material availability, and technical capability in the marketplace," noted Gowrishankar.

Growth Opportunities for Bio-based Chemicals and Materials in Europe and North America is part of Frost & Sullivan's Visionary Science Growth Partnership Service program.

Growth Opportunities for Bio-based Chemicals and Materials in Europe and North America

MD58-39

